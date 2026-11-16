Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, announces the appointment of Kristin Marzec as Vice President, Operations, effective November 9, 2026.

Ms. Marzec brings more than 15 years of experience in operations and team leadership, including leading software firms and technology teams delivering software solutions to enterprise clients. Kristin has led SOC 2 certification initiatives and implemented disciplined processes that strengthen accountability, service delivery and operational consistency.

Her appointment supports Uniserve's continued development of a Canada-wide platform spanning managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services. Her mandate includes advancing operational improvements, strengthening client engagement and service delivery, and aligning teams, systems and processes across the business.

"A Canada-wide platform needs strong client leadership and strong team leadership, supported by clear processes and accountability," said Gautam Lohia, Chairman and CEO of Uniserve. "Kristin brings operational rigour and experience leading SOC 2 certifications that will strengthen how we serve clients and support our teams. As we grow, we need people and processes that can scale with the opportunity. Her appointment is an important step in building that capability."

Uniserve is bringing together Canadian infrastructure, technology services and regional expertise within a national operating platform. Strengthening operational leadership supports consistent execution as the Company integrates businesses, expands its capabilities and serves customers across Canada.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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