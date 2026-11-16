New community fundraising initiative launches at 18 restaurants, connecting neighborhood schools, nonprofits and local organizations with opportunities to raise funds while bringing people together over great food

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Rusty Taco the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its fresh, street-style tacos, welcoming atmosphere and neighborhood roots, is strengthening its commitment to community engagement through a new partnership with Force4Good, a technology platform designed to make local fundraising easier, more accessible and more effective for restaurants and the organizations they support.



Launched in October 2026 across 18 participating Rusty Taco restaurants, the initiative creates new opportunities for local schools, youth sports teams, nonprofits and community organizations to connect with Rusty Taco franchisees and host fundraising events that bring people together for a shared purpose.

The partnership represents an important step in Rusty Taco's ongoing commitment to supporting the neighborhoods it serves, while giving franchise operators additional resources to establish meaningful relationships with local organizations.

"Rusty Taco has always been about more than great tacos. It's about creating a place where people feel welcome, where neighbors connect and where communities come together," said Michael Meche, President of Rusty Taco. "Our partnership with Force4Good gives our franchisees a simple, sustainable way to turn those values into action. Whether it's helping a local school raise funds, supporting a youth sports team or partnering with a neighborhood nonprofit, we want Rusty Taco to be a place that makes a positive difference."

Making Community Fundraising Easier and More Accessible

Through Force4Good, participating Rusty Taco restaurants can streamline the entire fundraising process, from coordinating events and promoting them to tracking sales and managing fundraising administration.

The platform helps eliminate many of the time-consuming logistical challenges traditionally associated with restaurant fundraising events, making it easier for franchisees to support local causes while remaining focused on delivering a great guest experience. For participating organizations, the initiative offers an accessible way to connect with a neighborhood restaurant, engage supporters and raise funds through community dining events.

The partnership is designed to provide several benefits:

For local schools and nonprofits: Opportunities to organize restaurant-based fundraising events that bring together families, supporters and community members.

For Rusty Taco franchisees: A repeatable local marketing and community engagement program that simplifies planning, promotion and reporting.

For restaurant guests: New opportunities to support causes that matter to them while enjoying their favorite Rusty Taco menu items.

For local communities: A collaborative approach to strengthening relationships between neighborhood businesses and the organizations working to make a difference.

By simplifying the fundraising experience, Rusty Taco hopes to encourage more frequent and meaningful collaboration between participating restaurants and the communities they serve.

A Proven Platform for Community Engagement

Force4Good works with thousands of restaurant and retail locations to make fundraising and community partnerships easier to organize and measure. According to Force4Good's published platform statistics, more than 9,500 retail locations use its community giving technology, while more than 45,000 nonprofit organizations are part of its fundraising network.

Force4Good also reports that its marketing programs helped secure more than 2,250 fundraising events in 2025, generating approximately $1.77 million in restaurant sales across participating businesses. These platform-wide results demonstrate the opportunity for restaurants to combine community support with customer engagement and sustainable local marketing.

For Rusty Taco, the partnership provides the infrastructure to develop those opportunities across its franchise network, creating a more consistent approach to community involvement while preserving each restaurant's ability to build relationships with organizations in its own neighborhood.

Supporting Franchisees and Building Stronger Neighborhood Connections

As Rusty Taco continues to grow, maintaining its identity as a neighborhood gathering place remains an important part of the brand's strategy. The Force4Good partnership reflects the belief that restaurants can play a meaningful role in their communities beyond serving food. By providing franchisees with the tools to coordinate fundraising events, promote local partnerships and track participation, Rusty Taco is creating a scalable program that supports both community involvement and restaurant-level business development.

"Community engagement shouldn't be complicated or limited to a once-a-year event," added Meche. "We want to make it easier for our franchisees to say yes when a local organization reaches out and to build relationships that continue long after a single fundraiser."

The program also offers an opportunity to introduce Rusty Taco to new guests, encourage repeat visits and create shared experiences centered around food and community.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Rusty Taco launched the Force4Good partnership in October 2026 with 18 participating restaurants and plans to add three additional locations during the first quarter of 2027. As the initiative develops, participating restaurants will have opportunities to establish partnerships with local schools, sports organizations, charitable groups and other neighborhood organizations.

The company anticipates that the program will become an increasingly valuable part of its community engagement strategy, helping franchisees build stronger local relationships while creating new opportunities for organizations to raise awareness and support for their missions.

For Rusty Taco, the goal is simple: make it easier for neighborhoods to come together, support one another and enjoy great food along the way. For more information, visit www.rustytaco.com.

About Force4Good

Force4Good is a community fundraising and giving platform that helps restaurants, retailers and nonprofit organizations simplify the process of organizing fundraising events, coordinating donations and sponsorships, promoting local partnerships and tracking results. Through its technology and marketing tools, Force4Good helps businesses turn community engagement into repeatable, measurable programsFor more information, visit www.force4good.com.

About Rusty Taco

Founded in Dallas in 2010, Rusty Taco is a fast-casual neighborhood taco stand serving authentic street-style tacos made with fresh ingredients, bold flavors and made-to-order preparation. Inspired by founder Rusty Fenton's vision of bringing people together over simple, high-quality food, the brand has grown to 28 locations across multiple states while remaining committed to genuine hospitality and community connection. In addition to its signature tacos, Rusty Taco offers breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, handcrafted margaritas, local beer and catering for gatherings of all sizes. By combining craveable food, an approachable atmosphere and a passion for bringing neighbors together, Rusty Taco has become a favorite destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner and celebrations. Learn more at RustyTaco.com.

Media Contact: Dana Cobb dana@thevokolgroup.com 972.955.9747

SOURCE: Rusty Taco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rusty-taco-expands-commitment-to-local-communities-through-new-for-1249671