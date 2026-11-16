Alley Cat Allies Urges Cayman Islands Parliament to Pass Bill Protecting Community Cats from Shooting and Poisoning

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a critical step toward ending the Cayman Islands' devastating policy of rounding up and killing community cats, Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is calling on Parliament to pass the National Conservation Amendment Bill. The bill would exclude cats from the definition of "alien species," acknowledging their long history in the Cayman Islands and protecting them from the shooting and poisoning that have defined the islands' policy against cats since 2023.

Parliament deferred discussion on the bill on October 5 and is set to resume consideration on November 18. Alley Cat Allies is urging residents of the Cayman Islands to reach out to their Members of Parliament (MPs) and ask them to pass the National Conservation Amendment Bill, as well as urging people worldwide to call for a stop to the killing.

"For years, Alley Cat Allies has condemned the Cayman Islands' cruel and futile slaughter of cats, which includes executing cats by gunshot and poisoning. The killing must stop entirely, and evidence-based humane approaches must be implemented," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "Passing the National Conservation Amendment Bill is a lifesaving step toward acknowledging cats' rightful place on the islands and coexisting with them as they deserve."

The National Conservation Amendment Bill, introduced by MP Christopher Saunders, proposes repealing the current definition of "alien species" and replacing it with a new definition that exempts species that have lived on the island for at least 100 years. This change would remove the basis for treating cats as a species subject to culling, as they have been on the islands and in local ecosystems for well over 100 years.

Cayman Islands authorities claim the killing is being carried out in the name of conservation of threatened species. However, the lethal policy is based on disputed science and unsupported assumptions and conclusions. Leading biologists, climate scientists, and environmental watchdogs agree that climate change, habitat destruction, and development are the leading causes of species loss.

Beyond its inherent cruelty, killing cats also historically fails. While removal may briefly reduce the number of cats, it does not last due to a phenomenon known as the Vacuum Effect. Other cats are attracted to resources such as food and shelter and move in to fill the space, quickly bringing population levels back up.

Alley Cat Allies is calling on Cayman Islands officials to focus on addressing the real threats to endangered species rather than directing resources toward futile schemes to eradicate cats from their outdoor homes.

Many residents of the Cayman Islands have expressed opposition to the killing. When Cayman Islands Minister Wilks announced a halt to shooting cats in October 2026, she cited concerns from the public.

"Though shooting was called off for the moment, poisoning was conspicuously left on the table," said Julien. "Despite Alley Cat Allies and other experienced organizations carrying out and offering significant support for Trap-Neuter-Return on the Cayman Islands, the government never seriously attempted to implement a TNR program before turning to lethal action. This bill is an opportunity to turn the tide and move toward a humane and effective approach."

Since 2023, Alley Cat Allies has worked with advocates in the Cayman Islands to protect cats from lethal action, including providing vital veterinary services to hundreds of cats.

By supporting the National Conservation Amendment Bill and demonstrating a humane approach in contrast to the deadly government action, Alley Cat Allies stands in solidarity with the people of the Cayman Islands who care for their cats and support nonlethal programs. More information can be found at alleycat.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.8 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

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