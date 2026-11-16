Appoints Suzy Biszantz as Chief Executive Officer and Director

Head of Global Finance Virginie Troudet Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Andre Keijsers Appointed Interim Chair of the Board

Perfect Moment Ltd. (OTCQB: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, today announced a series of executive leadership and Board of Directors transitions designed to support the Company's next phase of growth, strengthen its leadership capabilities and further align executive responsibilities with the Company's strategic priorities.

Effective November 15, 2026, Suzy Biszantz joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer and was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Ms. Biszantz has served as an executive consultant to the Company since July 1, 2026. Jane Gottschalk, co-founder of the modern Perfect Moment brand, stepped down as President, Chief Creative Officer and director of the Company and will continue to support the Company as Brand and Creative Senior Advisor. Virginie Troudet, previously the Company's Head of Global Finance, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Toby Maitland Hudson, Partner at X Cubed Capital Management, which is a long-term shareholder of and lender to the Company, and Ben Pruess have joined the Board.

Also effective November 15, 2026, with a new Chief Executive Officer appointed, Max Gottschalk transitioned from Executive Chair of the Board to a non-executive director role. The Board has appointed Andre Keijsers, an existing non-executive director, to serve as Interim Chair of the Board. These announcements follow the leadership changes disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed June 11, 2026.

"Over the past two years, we have undertaken significant work to strengthen Perfect Moment's operating foundation, financial position, brand platform and long-term growth opportunities," said Andre Keijsers, Interim Chair of the Board. "The leadership and governance changes announced today represent a natural and important evolution for the Company. We are pleased to welcome Suzy, whose deep experience leading and growing consumer brands across luxury, denim and sport will be invaluable as we build on the progress made to date. Having worked closely with our team as an executive consultant since July, she steps into the role with firsthand knowledge of our business and strategic priorities. We are equally pleased to welcome Toby Maitland Hudson and Ben Pruess to the Board and to appoint Virginie Troudet as CFO, further strengthening our leadership and governance capabilities as we pursue our next phase of growth."

Suzy Biszantz Appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director

Suzy Biszantz joins Perfect Moment as Chief Executive Officer following a career spanning over 25 years in consumer and luxury apparel brands. She spent nine years at Centric Brands, the last four as Group President of the Men's and Women's Apparel Division, overseeing a portfolio of brands including Joe's Jeans, Hudson, Hervé Léger and IZOD, and playing an instrumental role in the successful launch and growth of Favorite Daughter. Her earlier leadership roles include La Perla North America and the Greg Norman Collection, a division of Adidas. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of G/FORE, leading the golf brand's business and growth strategy until the relocation of its headquarters to North Carolina. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of OOFOS.

As Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Biszantz will lead the Company's business strategy, operations, growth initiatives and execution across retail, wholesale, e-commerce, international and supply chain functions. She will also assume the responsibilities of President, previously held by Jane Gottschalk. Having served as an executive consultant to the Company since July 1, 2026, Ms. Biszantz has developed substantial familiarity with the Company's brand, products, channels, operating structure and strategic opportunities.

"I am honored to join Perfect Moment at such a pivotal time in its evolution," said Suzy Biszantz, Chief Executive Officer and director of Perfect Moment. "Over the past four months as an executive consultant, I have seen firsthand the strength of the brand, the talent of the team and the authentic connection with our customers. That experience has given me confidence in the Company's potential. I see a compelling opportunity to build on its strong foundation by sharpening our brand and product strategy, expanding into key channels and markets, and driving sustainable long-term growth. I look forward to partnering with Jane, the Board and the entire Perfect Moment team to advance our strategic priorities and create long-term value for shareholders."

Co-Founder Jane Gottschalk to Continue as Brand and Creative Senior Advisor

Jane Gottschalk, who with Max Gottschalk acquired and relaunched the Perfect Moment brand in 2010 and has led its creative direction since, has stepped down as President, Chief Creative Officer and director and will continue to support the Company as Brand and Creative Senior Advisor. She has been instrumental in the Company's growth, including in her roles as President and director. In her new role she will advise the Chief Executive Officer on creative vision and on the brand's heritage and storytelling.

"Perfect Moment has always been deeply personal to me, and I am incredibly proud of what we have built since acquiring the business in 2010," said Jane Gottschalk, Brand and Creative Senior Advisor of Perfect Moment. "The brand is in a strong position with Suzy leading the business. I look forward to supporting Suzy and the team on the creative vision and heritage of the brand as a senior advisor."

Board Leadership and Refreshment

Following these changes, the Board consists of five directors, including two independent directors. Andre Keijsers will serve as Interim Non-Executive Chair of the Board.

Max Gottschalk has transitioned from Executive Chair to a non-executive director role, a natural progression for the Company as it moves from transformation to growth. "As a director and significant shareholder, I look forward to supporting Suzy, Jane and the team in Perfect Moment's next chapter."

Toby Maitland Hudson joined the Board effective November 15, 2026. Mr. Maitland Hudson is a Partner at X Cubed Capital Management and serves as a Board Member and Head of Capital Markets of X Cubed Acquisition Corp. He brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, investment management and credit, including prior roles at Millennium Management, Saba Capital Management, JPMorgan Chase Co. and Credit Suisse. Mr. Maitland Hudson holds an LLB in English and French Law from King's College London and Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne. His experience in public markets, financing transactions, institutional investing and corporate governance will support the Board's oversight of the Company's strategic and financial initiatives.

Ben Pruess joined the Board as an independent director effective November 15, 2026. Mr. Pruess is the founder of a brand consulting firm and serves on the boards of ANIMA, Soeder and One Burger. He brings over 25 years of brand-building, retail and e-commerce experience, including prior leadership roles as President of Sports Fashion at Under Armour, President of Tommy Hilfiger, and Global Vice President of Adidas Originals.

Virginie Troudet Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Virginie Troudet has been promoted from Head of Global Finance to Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2026. Ms. Troudet joined the Company in February 2025 and led its global finance organization. She has over 10 years of finance, accounting and audit experience. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Troudet held progressively senior positions in Audit Assurance at Deloitte Switzerland. Her experience includes audits of multinational companies reporting under U.S. GAAP and IFRS, internal control and SOX review in PCAOB audit environments and financial reporting risk assessment. Ms. Troudet is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration, with honors, from Institut Supérieur de Gestion.

"Virginie combines deep knowledge of our business with substantial financial reporting, audit and internal control experience," said Andre Keijsers, Interim Chair of the Board. "Her promotion provides continuity within our finance organization and further strengthens our leadership team as we advance our strategic and financial priorities."

"I am pleased to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and continue working with the team to support disciplined execution, strong financial processes and the Company's long-term growth strategy," said Virginie Troudet, Chief Financial Officer of Perfect Moment.

About Perfect Moment Ltd.

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

PMNT@gateway-grp.com

Press Contact:

press@perfectmoment.com