From $1 reservation cards and sitewide discounts to mystery boxes, lucky spins, and exclusive giveaways, Epomaker's Black Friday and Cyber Monday celebration runs from November 16 through December 3.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Epomaker is kicking off the holiday shopping season with an exciting lineup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotions. The campaign will also introduce two new additions to Epomaker's keyboard lineup: the HE60 Lite and HE30 Pro, both making their debut during the BFCM event.

Get Early Access with $1 Reservation Cards

The festivities begin with a two-day early-bird event on November 16 - 17, featuring two $1 reservation cards designed to help customers secure exclusive Black Friday savings ahead of the main sale.

The first offer, the $1 Spend and Save Upgrade Reservation Card, gives cardholders access to enhanced discounts from November 18 through 29. Customers who purchase this card can enjoy the following savings on qualifying orders:

Spend $80 and save $15

Spend $120 and save $25

Spend $240 and save $45

To celebrate BFCM, all customers can also enjoy special discounts of $10, $20, and $40 on orders reaching the same respective spending thresholds.

The second offer is the $1 New Release 20% OFF Reservation Card. The newly released Epomaker HE60 Lite and HE30 Pro will officially list on November 19. Customers who purchase the $1 reservation card in advance can unlock an exclusive 20% discount on these new releases.

More Ways to Celebrate: Discounts, Mystery Boxes, and Giveaways

From November 16 to December 3, customers can participate in the BFCM Giveaway for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Sitewide Sale begins on November 18 and runs through December 3, with discounts of up to 15% on most products across the store, making it an ideal opportunity to upgrade a keyboard setup or discover something new. For those who enjoy a little surprise, Epomaker will also introduce three types of Mystery Boxes: Keyboard, Switch, and Cable Mystery Boxes. Adding another layer of excitement, the Lucky Spin event will give participants even more opportunities to enjoy surprises throughout the sale.

Additional surprises will be introduced along the way, keeping the excitement going throughout the event. As a token of appreciation for the continued support of its community, Epomaker will also send special surprise gifts to selected customers. During the final four days of the campaign, customers who place orders over $150 will receive 10% back in store credit, offering an extra incentive to shop before the sale comes to an end.

Alongside its lineup of BFCM, Epomaker is introducing two new keyboards designed to bring fresh experiences to gaming enthusiasts.

The HE60 Lite

For users who appreciate a compact layout and satisfying acoustics, the HE60 Lite brings together a 60% form factor, Hall Effect technology, and a deep, thocky sound profile. Its factory-lubed magnetic switches deliver smooth, effortless keystrokes, while a five-layer sound-dampening structure and an additional silicone spacebar strip help minimize hollow resonance. The result is a fuller, deeper thock, even on frequently used keys like the spacebar.

Beyond its acoustic performance, the HE60 Lite offers a range of advanced gaming features accessible through the FN+B shortcut, which provides quick access to its web-based setting, assign actions to different press stages with DKS, give taps and holds separate functions with Mod-Tap, and configure opposing directional inputs with SOCD.

The HE30 Pro

This keyboard is a wired, left-handed Hall Effect keyboard featuring adorable cat-shaped keycaps and specially tuned silicone magnetic switches.

The keycaps feature translucent surfaces with screen-printed icons, allowing the RGB lighting to illuminate clearly defined cat-shaped outlines. Its ASB top case and iron bottom case create a contrasting material combination, balancing lightweight handling with a solid, sturdy structural feel. Its specially tuned silicone magnetic switches and pronounced tactile bump deliver clear feedback during both key presses and rebounds. This distinctive feel helps minimize accidental inputs while maintaining a quieter typing sound.

The keyboard also supports native controller mapping, allowing users to configure keyboard inputs as controller functions. This added flexibility opens up more possibilities for different gaming scenarios and control preferences.

Celebrate the Season with Epomaker

With multiple promotions, exciting giveaways, exclusive rewards, and two new product launches, Epomaker's BFCM event is more than just a seasonal sale. It is also an opportunity to give back to the community and thank customers for their continued support. Through this celebration, Epomaker hopes to bring keyboard enthusiasts together, encouraging them to discover new products, participate in interactive activities, share their experiences, and connect with fellow community members.

Contact Information

Epomaker Website

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-bfcm-deals-and-new-product-launches-are-here-1251642