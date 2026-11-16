Aon Completes Acquisition of USI to Establish the Premier U.S. Middle-Market Platform

Substantially enhances the firm's presence in the large and growing U.S. middle-market segment

As an Aon company, USI will be integrated into Aon under the leadership of Mike Sicard, President of Aon and global CEO of middle market for the firm

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of USI, a leading provider of property and casualty, employee benefit, personal risk and retirement solutions for the middle market, for a total purchase price of $17.0 billion.

The acquisition establishes the premier platform in the large and growing U.S. middle-market segment, building on the success of Aon's acquisition of NFP in 2024. It also expands the firm's direct access to the Excess & Surplus (E&S) segment and extends its Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities to provide better choice, superior solutions and greater value for clients. Additionally, the combination enhances Aon's industry-leading data platform to generate richer insights and deliver differentiated, AI-enabled solutions to serve rising client needs.

"Today marks an important step forward for our clients, colleagues and shareholders as we welcome USI to the Aon family and formally establish the premier U.S. middle-market platform," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "We could not be more excited to work with USI's team members and together with colleagues across Aon and NFP set a new standard of capability, expertise and client service."

Case added: "Businesses of every size, across every industry and region face growing and interconnected risk and people issues. At Aon, we have built a differentiated, one-firm operating model that is converting insight into innovation, and innovation into growth for our clients. With this combination now complete, we are even better positioned to bring essential decision-making tools and solutions to our U.S. middle market clients, allowing them to address their risks, build resilience and drive better outcomes."

The addition of USI - the tenth largest U.S. insurance broker with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue and more than 10,500 team members across nearly 200 U.S. offices - substantially enhances Aon's presence in the large and growing middle-market segment. Effective immediately, USI will go to market as "USI, an Aon company," under the leadership of Mike Sicard, who now serves as President of Aon and global CEO of the middle market across Aon, NFP and USI.

"With Aon's distinctive capabilities and integrated, one-firm platform, we are entering an exciting new chapter for our colleagues and clients," said Sicard. "We are thrilled to join with our Aon and NFP colleagues to bring the best of our capabilities to every relationship, create greater value for our clients and unlock more opportunities for our teams."

Aon will provide an update on its outlook for 2027, inclusive of the impact of USI, when it reports fourth quarter earnings in early 2027. The company also intends to provide regular updates on its progress toward achieving the $395 million of expected net adjusted EBITDA synergies it identified as part of the acquisition.

Advisors

BofA Securities and Citi served as financial advisors to Aon on the transaction. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal counsel to Aon, McDermott Will & Schulte LLP acted as legal advisor to Aon with respect to regulatory matters and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acted as financing counsel to Aon.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

About USI

USI, an Aon company, is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the United States, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program, wholesale and retirement solutions to its clients nationwide. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. For more information about USI, please visit www.usi.com.

Media Contacts

Aon

mediainquiries@aon.com

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

USI

Nate Forsberg

610-619-5669

Nate.Forsberg@usi.com

Investor Relations Contact

investor.relations@aon.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains certain statements related to future results, or states Aon's intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, all of which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Aon's operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Aon expects or anticipates may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about Aon's outlook, expected market and industry conditions, including competitive and pricing trends, the development and performance of Aon's services and products, the expected benefits of the acquisition, including advances in the middle-market segment and access to the Excess & Surplus segment, business generation, revenue and cost synergies, increased profitability, the timing of value capture and costs and other anticipated financial impacts of the acquisition, expected governance and stakeholder value impacts as a result of the acquisition, Aon's expected cost structure and the outcome of cost-saving or restructuring initiatives, including the impacts of the integration of USI, Aon's, USI's and the combined firm's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, future capital expenditures, growth in commissions and fees, changes to the composition or level of our revenues, cash flow and liquidity, business strategies, competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of Aon's business and operations, plans and references to future successes are forward-looking statements. Also, when Aon uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "confidence", "conviction", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "looking forward", "may", "might", "plan", "potential", "opportunity", "commit", "probably", "project", "positioned", "should", "will", "would" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements: adverse effects on the market price of Aon's securities and on Aon's operating results for any reason, the failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition (including anticipated revenue and cost synergies), the failure to effectively integrate the combined companies following consummation of the acquisition, the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies, future business acquisitions or disposals, significant transaction and integration costs or difficulties in connection with the acquisition and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, potential litigation associated with the acquisition, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the acquisition on relationships, including with suppliers, customers, employees and regulators, and general economic, business and political conditions (including any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak) that affect the combined companies following the consummation of the acquisition.

Any or all of Aon's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate, and there are no guarantees about Aon's performance. The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Aon and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks may emerge frequently. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

In addition, results for prior periods are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for any future period. Further information concerning Aon and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Aon's financial results, is contained in Aon's filings with the SEC. See Aon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Aon and its businesses. These factors may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Aon is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

This communication includes references to supplemental information not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), including synergized adjusted EBITDA and expected net adjusted EBITDA synergies. Synergized adjusted EBITDA includes expected net adjusted EBITDA synergies, which are the full benefit of estimated run-rate cost and net revenue synergies expected to be substantially realized in the period between the anticipated closing date and 2029 and is based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and has not been prepared in conformance with the applicable requirements of Regulation S-X relating to pro forma financial information, and the required pro forma adjustments have not been applied and are not reflected therein. This information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the historical financial statements of USI. This information does not reflect what USI's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the transaction occurred on or prior to the dates indicated. Various factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including, but not limited to, the risks described above and in Aon's filings with the SEC. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, not in lieu of, Aon's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Industry peers provide similar supplemental information regarding their performance, although they may not make identical adjustments. Aon does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, such as synergized adjusted EBITDA and expected net adjusted EBITDA synergies, where Aon believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be misleading and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of Aon's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results. For these reasons, Aon is also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aon-completes-acquisition-of-usi-to-establish-the-premier-us-middle-market-platform-302940852.html