Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, reported results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026.

"We are expanding Burcon's commercial business to capture growing customer demand, combining production improvements and additional working capital to drive growth," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Burcon. "Work to enhance plant reliability and efficiency, together with infrastructure challenges, constrained shipments during the second quarter. As expected, production volumes have recovered and accelerated since quarter-end. We are focused on building on those gains, expanding sales and converting our commercial pipeline into sustained revenue growth."

To support its ongoing operations and commercial expansion, Burcon has entered into a loan agreement for up to $4.2 million from an entity related to James Pekar, a director of Burcon. The loan provides additional working capital to the Company, as detailed below.

"I believe strongly in Burcon's technology, commercial progress, and long-term growth potential," said James Pekar, "The Company has made meaningful strides in establishing its commercial business, and I am confident in the opportunity ahead. My continued financial support reflects that conviction and provides additional working capital as Burcon executes its growth strategy and advances its broader financing plans."

Financial Results (in Canadian dollars)

In the three and six months ended September 30, 2026, Burcon generated revenue of $1,040,829 and $2,317,041, respectively, which represents an approximately 191% and 231% increase from the prior year comparable periods. The increase is driven by the increase in protein sales as the Company continues to ramp commercial production at the Galesburg production facility.

In the six months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net cash used in operating activities of $4.4 million as compared to $4.7 million in the prior year comparable period and a net loss of $7.9 million ($0.62 per share) as compared to $7.0 million ($0.56 per share) in the prior year comparable period.

As of September 30, 2026, Burcon had $1.0 million of cash and negative working capital of $15.0 million, primarily resulting from the current classification of the senior secured loan and short-term loan, for which the lenders of each loan are from entities that are related to directors of the Company. Subsequent to September 30, 2026, Burcon executed the Loan Agreement (defined below) and received a further draw of $1.4 million under the short-term loan. The Company is evaluating financing options for its short-term and long-term liquidity requirements; however, there can be no assurance that additional financing may be available on acceptable terms, if at all.

For full details on the Company's financial results, refer to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026 and management's discussion and analysis for such period filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Short-Term Loan

Today, Burcon announces it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for up to $4.2 million with James P Pekar Family Endowment Trust, an entity related to James Pekar, a director of Burcon (the "Lender"). In the three months ended September 30, 2026, amounts of $2.8 million were advanced to the Company and subsequent to September 30, 2026, the remaining balance of the loan has been drawn.

The Loan matures on November 16, 2027. The Lender will be paid a commitment fee of $7,000. The principal amount of the Loan will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum with interest payable on the last day of each calendar month. The net proceeds of the Loan will provide additional working capital to support Burcon's ongoing operations, including commercial production and sales of its protein ingredients, and other general corporate purposes.

The Loan is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Burcon is relying on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement available under Section 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101. Additionally, the Loan is not subject to the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 because it falls within paragraph (j) of the definition of "related party transaction". The Loan Agreement was approved by the independent directors of the board of directors of Burcon, with the interested director abstaining from the vote.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-800-717-1738

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 50194

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

http://www.burcon.ca/

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz pea proteins, FavaPro fava proteins and Puratein canola proteins, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

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