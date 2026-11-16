

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved sharply lower on the day, with the Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.



The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 626.52 points or 2.5 percent to 24,509.76, the S&P 500 tumbled 145.08 points or 1.9 percent to 7,416.59 and the Dow slumped 739.38 points or 1.4 percent to 51,608.17.



Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.



Shares of Nvidia plunged by 4.1 percent ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.



'The results themselves may show a business at the top of its game, but the prime focus will be on what Jensen Huang's departure means for strategy,' said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.



He added, 'It's plausible that interim CEO Colette Kress simply bats off such questions, saying it is too early to say anything given the leadership upheaval is still fresh.'



Amid the fallout from Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security has released an interim final rule to address remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers.



The rule is purportedly designed to close a loophole that has let Chinese companies rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.



Semiconductor stocks subsequently showed a substantial move to the downside, resulting in a 5.3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Substantial weakness was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.2 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.



Outside of the tech sector, energy stocks saw considerable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, while gold, retail and financial stocks also moved notably lower.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October.



While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have regained ground after moving sharply lower over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 3.6 basis points to 5.117 percent.



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