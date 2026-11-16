His AI-driven research predicts what crops need, from water to disease, and he will now lead the science behind the platform that tracks the pulse of a farm's land and livestock

SAUSALITO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / FarmBot Tech today named Dr. Luca Brillante, a pioneer in precision and computational viticulture, its Founding Chief Technology Agronomist to lead the science behind a platform that predicts what crops need and tells farmers what to do about it. The platform works day and night, so farmers can see problems coming before they occur.

No farmer can watch every field, every animal, and every requirement at once. FarmBot Tech's platform becomes the heart monitor for the farm. Drawing on satellite data, animal logbook entries and compliance requirements, it follows land, livestock and legal obligations. When a reading drifts, it flags the problem while there is still time to step in, whether that is a field running short of water, an animal falling off its pattern or a filing coming due, and gives the farmer a recommendation.

Brillante will continue to use his research experience to innovate with the product team. His expertise addresses the hardest part of the platform's work, which is turning light the human eye cannot see into guidance a grower can follow. He is a California viticulture researcher whose work has focused on turning sensor data, machine learning and automation into tools growers can use. His approach follows three steps. Sensors read wavelengths of light beyond human vision, models check what they see against the truth on the ground, and the result becomes a map a farmer can act on.

For land, FarmBot Tech works with Pixxel Space, whose Firefly satellites capture more than 135 contiguous spectral bands at about 5 meter resolution, and translates that data into plain-language guidance for farmers. For livestock, the platform combines satellite data with the daily entries farmers make in animal logbooks to build a roadmap for each animal and for the herd. The platform is currently live with early customers, with full commercial availability scheduled for the end of the fourth quarter. In tandem, FarmBot Tech will roll out hands-free voice interactions that let farmers log activities directly from the field or cab, paired with automated compliance tools that turn daily farm records and satellite data into pre-filled USDA, NRCS, and regulatory filings.

Through his research at California State University, Fresno, Brillante has explored how advanced imaging technologies and machine learning can help growers better understand crop conditions. In a Merlot vineyard in Madera, California, Brillante's team drove a camera-equipped utility vehicle through the rows, using halogen lights to image at night, and trained models to predict grape sugar from the images against about 650 lab-tested samples. The best model reached an R-squared of 0.91, a statistical score where 1.0 would be a perfect match, according to a summary from the American Vineyard Foundation, which funded the work. In a separate study, a drone-mounted camera correctly classified red blotch virus status in 87 percent of vines in a three-hectare vineyard, checked against lab tests on 264 vines. His research group has also published models that combine satellite imagery, weather and soil data to produce daily maps of vine water status, and he has said the aim is to report what the sensors see in measures growers already trust, such as pressure chamber readings of vine water stress.

Brillante continues to hold an associate professorship at California State University, Fresno. He holds a doctorate from the University of Burgundy in France, with master's degrees from the University of Torino in Italy and from Bordeaux Sciences Agro and Montpellier SupAgro in France, and he is an associate editor of the journal OENO One, and Nature Scientific Reports. His work is widely cited by other scientists. Google Scholar lists more than 1,800 citations of his research and an h-index of 24, which means 24 of his papers have each been cited at least 24 times. His published work has applied machine learning to vineyard data since 2011.

Brillante has also advised agricultural businesses on precision farming, technology adoption and the economics of production under resource constraints, from high-value specialty crops to large commercial operations. That experience bears on a question FarmBot Tech's recent white paper raised, namely why farmers use less of the technology the industry keeps improving. Precision agriculture use among U.S. farms fell from 27 percent to 22 percent between 2023 and 2025, according to USDA data cited in the paper. The paper treats the barriers farmers name most often, including cost, complexity and integration, as product design issues. Turning complex sensor data into measures a farmer already understands is that principle applied to the science.

The appointment follows FarmBot Tech's recent naming of Mateo Kehler as its first Founding Farmer. Learn more about Kehler's role and involvement with FarmBot Tech in the official announcement .

"A farm never stops, so the information a farmer relies on shouldn't either," said Brillante. "Light we can't see tells us what a plant needs, but only if we check it against what is really happening on the ground. That discipline runs through everything we are building at FarmBot Tech, for every crop and every herd."

"For decades the best science in agriculture has stayed in the lab and the trial plot while farmers were left to adapt to tools that were never designed to scale," said Detria Williamson, co-founder and CEO of FarmBot Tech. "We build with farmers, for farmers, and that takes a scientist who has proven his work in real vineyards and can make it simple to use. Luca is one of the leading minds in hyperspectral crop sensing, and I could not ask for a better scientist to lead our work as our Founding Chief Technology Agronomist."

FarmBot Tech's white paper, "AI Adoption in Agriculture: Why the Gap Persists and What Must Change," is available at https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0zr8N10 .

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About FarmBot Tech: FarmBot Tech is an agricultural technology company developing an AI-powered platform to make emerging technologies more accessible and actionable for farmers. Through a radically inclusive approach to product development, FarmBot Tech co-creates solutions with farmers and brings together artificial intelligence, voice technology, connected agricultural data and satellite intelligence. Its mission is to close the agtech adoption gap, strengthen rural resilience and accelerate the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices globally.

Media Contact: FarmBot Tech, media@farmbottech.com

SOURCE: FarmBot Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/farmbot-tech-taps-dr.-luca-brillante-a-pioneer-of-precision-viticulture-as-founding-chi-1251903