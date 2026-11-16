Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - The Office of Justin Sun today announced the latest recipients of the Justin Sun Prize, honoring work on Erdos problems - mathematical questions posed or popularized by Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdos that are often simple to state but difficult to solve.





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Liam Kruer, Jensen Kohlmeyer, and Liam Price are recognized for their work on JSP-000110 (Erdos Problem #97), and Peilin Liu (刘沛霖) is honored for a Lean formalization of JSP-000697 (Erdos Problem #841).

Kruer is an engineering student at Purdue University interested in the connections between mathematics, software, and design. Kohlmeyer is a mechanical engineering and mathematics student at Purdue. Price is an independent researcher. Liu holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Shandong University and is pursuing a master's degree in mathematics at the same university.

Erdos Problem #97 asks whether every convex polygon has a vertex from which no distance to the other vertices repeats too often. Kruer, Kohlmeyer, and Price worked on the problem by constructing a convex polygon in which every vertex has at least four other vertices exactly one unit away, and their work also addresses a broader version of the question. The three contributed equally to the mathematical solution and Lean formalization.

Erdos Problem #841 asks for how short a following interval can be while still supplying larger integers whose product with a given integer is a square. Liu contributed by producing a Lean formalization for the problem.

Kruer, Kohlmeyer, and Price disclosed substantial AI assistance and retained responsibility for the work, while Liu developed the formalization with help from Codex and ChatGPT Pro.

The announcement follows the prize's recently launched pilot with MathDB, the mathematical research platform developed by Caltech Professor Tony Yue Yu and his team. The pilot introduced a formal submission and review process for AI-assisted research across 50 problems.

Details of each recipient's contribution, including Lean source code and verification records, are available in the prize's public GitHub repository. The prizes will be paid out in either USDT on TRON (TRC-20) or USDC on Ethereum (ERC-20), as each recipient chooses, subject to the applicable prize terms and compliance verification. For more information, please visit www.hejustinsun.com/prize.

About the Office of Justin Sun

The Office of Justin Sun supports Justin Sun's global business, philanthropic and public initiatives across technology, blockchain, artificial intelligence, scientific research, investment, art and space exploration.

Justin Sun is the Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization and the Founder of TRON. TRON is the leading blockchain for the stablecoin revolution, processing over $13 trillion in volume since its inception. In the world's emerging markets, people rely on USDT on TRON to access the global financial system.

A protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Sun has been recognized internationally for his work in the digital asset industry, including a Forbes cover profile in April 2025 and multiple appearances on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. In August 2025, he flew aboard Blue Origin's NS-34 mission, becoming the 712th person in history to travel to space. His broader interests span technology, investment, philanthropy, art, gaming, and space exploration.

Office of Justin Sun Contact:

info@hejustinsun.com

About Justin Sun Prize

The Justin Sun Prize is an academic initiative established by Justin Sun to support advances in mathematics, formal verification, and AI-assisted scientific discovery. The prize is decentralized and built around the principle that mathematical work should be judged by the strength, rigor, and verifiability of the proof itself, not the prestige or reputation of those submitting it.

Justin Sun established the prize in his own name as a long-term commitment to return wealth created through mathematics and technology back to mathematics itself. Its legacy is intended to be defined by the body of work it recognizes and the laureates whose discoveries stand the test of time. The prize links clearly defined mathematical challenges to machine-verifiable proof. Its guiding principles are openness, public benefit and open-source access.

Visit https://www.hejustinsun.com/prize for more information.

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