Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Richard Usher-Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander Funds" or the "Company") and Mathieu Tanguay, President and Senior Partner, Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. ("Triasima"), along with members of the Lysander Funds and Triasima teams, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of their ETF Series of units of Lysander-Triasima Canadian Equity Fund (TSX: LTCE).





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LTCE seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of mid- to large-capitalization Canadian companies. The use of Triasima's Three-Pillar Approach will allow LTCE to hold some of Canada's well-established companies, but also unique under-the-radar companies with strong potential.

Lysander is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager with offices in Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver. The Company is partnered with experienced portfolio managers who are Canadian, independently owned, and specialists in their respective asset classes.

Triasima is a Canadian investment management firm serving institutional and retail clients across Canada. Triasima is known for their Three-Pillar Approach, which integrates fundamental, quantitative, and trend analysis in a rigorous yet innovative process.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324389