

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved higher on Monday as investors priced in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve while a sharp decline in crude oil prices due to surplus production forecasts limited the gains.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 103.58, up by 0.17 (or 0.16%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.100, up by 0.21%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.318, up by 0.14%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.453, up by 0.14%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.840, down by 0.19%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.430, down by 0.23%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.674, up by 0.49%.



The U.S. Federal Reserve left the federal funds rate unchanged in the 3.75% to 4.00% range at its October meeting following a 25 basis points hike in September which was the first rate increase since 2023.



Currently, expectations of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in its upcoming December meeting on 8-9 stand at 95.70% with 4.30% investors anticipating even a 50-basis-point hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



Today, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged to 7.80 in November from 25.50 in October, which was the highest reading since December 2021, and well below forecasts of 18.00.



Expectations of a rate hike by the Fed is increasing amid uncertainty surrounding global tech stocks.



Market participants are awaiting today's speech by U.S. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Fed's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference.



Last week, the producer prices for October increased 0.30%, coming in below market expectations of 0.40%. On an annual basis, the PPI increased by 6.50% from the previous October, the most since November of 2022.



The core producer prices (which exclude food and energy goods) increased by 0.30%, in line with market forecasts. On a yearly basis, the prices held at 5% for a second month in October, matching expectations.



Adding to concerns of excessive spending by technology companies on artificial intelligence and the criticism that AI stocks are valued exorbitantly higher, the leadership crisis at global AI chip-maker Nvidia continued to weigh on the technology sector.



Nvidia will release its latest quarterly results tomorrow when the interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress is set to speak. Along with this, investors are focused on the market debut of Anthropic in the coming days.



Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to negotiatte with Iranian hardliners and hold a face-to-face meeting to arrive at a framework of negotiations.



Hours later, through Truth Social U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has directed Vance to focus on crime and corruption instead of concentrating on securing a deal with Iran.



Trump claimed that the days when the U.S. waited for a deal with Iran are over and currently, the U.S. does not need any deal with Iran.



Increasing the number of carrier strike groups in the Middle East to three, U.S. forces have brought in the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, renewing concerns of a possible re-escalation in the coming days.



Following recent reports by energy agencies that crude oil production will reach a surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026, despite incidents of attacks in the Middle East which triggered supply concerns, crude oil prices slumped by more than 2.00%. Diminishing inflation worries acted bearish for the U.S. dollar.



In Canada, Statistics Canada revealed that the headline inflation rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.10% in October.



Canada's monthly inflation rate edged up to 0.20% in October from 0.10% in the prior month but below the expected 0.40% advance.



The annual core inflation (excluding eight of the most volatile components including food, energy, and mortgage interest costs) eased to 2.00% in October from 2.20% in September. The month-on-month core inflation rate increased to 0.40% in October from 0.00% in September.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News