Custom Health reports revenue increase of 220% to US$14.4 million for Q3-2026, ended September 30, 2026. The results reflect the first full quarter of contribution from the InnovativeRx operating subsidiaries ("InnovativeRx") acquired on June 5, 2026. Custom Health achieved Gross Profit (1) of US$4.9 million in Q3-2026, an increase of 124% compared to US$2.2 million in Q3-2025.

Custom Health reported an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of US$3.4 million in Q3-2026, an improvement compared to an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of US$3.8 million in Q3-2025, while IFRS net loss from continuing operations was US$11.7 million compared to US$6.3 million in Q3-2025.

Effective September 4, 2026, Custom Health completed its acquisition of Spencer Health Solutions, Inc. (" Spencer "), bringing the spencer smart medication dispenser and in-home monitoring platform, together with its intellectual property and product roadmap, fully in-house.

InnovativeRx generated revenue of US$10.3 million in Q3-2026, an increase of 27% compared to US$8.1 million in Q3-2025, the comparable period prior to its acquisition by Custom Health, demonstrating Custom Health's ability to increase revenue for its acquired entities.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2026. A summary of the Company's financial and operational results is set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the quarterly financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "Our third quarter was the first full quarter to include InnovativeRx, and it shows in the scale of the business, with quarterly revenue of US$14.4 million, more than three times the level of a year ago. In September we completed our acquisition of Spencer Health Solutions, bringing the spencer in-home dispensing and monitoring platform fully in-house and giving us direct control of a core part of how we support patients at home. Since quarter-end, we have strengthened our leadership team in commercial strategy and compliance, and we continue to see encouraging early results from programs such as our work with BKC Pain Specialists. Our focus remains on integration and on connecting technology, pharmacy and clinical care for patients at home."

Jason Nalewany, Chief Financial Officer of Custom Health, commented, "Third quarter revenue increased 220%, while gross profit grew 124%, reflecting the first full quarter of contributions from InnovativeRx, which grew its own revenue 27% year-over-year to US$10.3 million. This performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our organic growth strategy and our ability to drive continued expansion within our existing operations. As we integrate Spencer Health Solutions and bring device costs in-house, we remain focused on enhancing margins, improving operating leverage, and driving greater operational efficiency. We are committed to disciplined capital allocation, strengthening our balance sheet, and building a scalable foundation for sustainable, long-term growth."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Significant financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the three months ended September 30, 2026 included:

Custom Health achieved quarterly revenue from continuing operations of US$14.4 million in Q3-2026, a 220% increase compared to revenue of US$4.5 million generated in Q3-2025. Pharmacy revenue was US$13.3 million , Clinical and Technology services revenue was US$1.1 million .

Custom Health achieved Gross Profit (1) of US$4.9 million during Q3-2026, a 124% increase compared to US$2.2 million in Q3-2025.

Custom Health achieved Gross Margin (1) of 34.1% during Q3-2026, compared to 48.7% in Q3-2025, reflecting the higher proportion of pharmacy revenue following the InnovativeRx acquisition.

During Q3-2026, Custom Health reported an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of US$3.4 million , compared to an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of US$3.8 million in Q3-2025.

During Q3-2026, the Company's IFRS net loss from continuing operations was US$11.7 million compared to a net loss of US$6.3 million for the previous year. The increase in net loss was driven primarily by higher finance costs and a US$2.4 million loss on modification of debt.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2026 included:

Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Evergreen Pharmacy: On July 22, 2026, Custom Health announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Evergreen Pharmacy LLC (" Evergreen "), a specialty pharmacy in West Allis, Wisconsin managing complex therapies for chronic disease states, licensed in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Evergreen generated unaudited revenue of approximately US$78.8 million and Normalized EBITDA (1) of US$0.6 million for fiscal 2025, based on internal management prepared figures. The proposed purchase price is US$3,500,000 in cash, subject to a US$175,000 indemnity holdback.

Completion of Spencer Health Solutions Acquisition: On September 8, 2026, Custom Health announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Spencer Health Solutions, effective September 4, 2026, following the execution of a binding agreement on August 5, 2026, and conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on August 25, 2026. Spencer is the developer of the spencer smart medication dispenser, an FDA-listed Class I, cloud-connected in-home device. The transaction was completed by way of a statutory merger, with Spencer becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Health. Total consideration was up to approximately US$25.0 million, consisting of up to US$1.5 million in cash and US$23.5 million in pre-funded warrants. The acquisition provides Custom Health with full ownership of the spencer technology, intellectual property, and product roadmap.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2026

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company subsequent to September 30, 2026, included:

Early Results with BKC Pain Specialists: On October 20, 2026, Custom Health highlighted early results from its program with BKC Pain Specialists & Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Ohio, which combines in-home medication technology, pharmacy services and pharmacist-led support for patients with complex chronic pain, supporting the expansion of the Company's chronic pain program.

Appointment of Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer and Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer: On October 21, 2026, Custom Health announced the appointments of Mike Palackdharry as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer and Christina Garcia as Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer. On October 22, 2026, the Company closed the market at the TSX in celebration of its recent listing.

Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus: On November 5, 2026, Custom Health announced that it had filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The base shelf prospectus allows the Company to offer up to C$200 million of common shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts, share purchase contracts, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus remains effective.

Closing of Public Offering: On November 13, 2026, Custom Health announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of units of the Company ("Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,338,144, consisting of 2,088,514 Units issued at a price of C$4.95 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for one common share at C$5.90 for a period of 60 months following closing. The Company also announced a concurrent non-brokered private placement of Units on the same terms for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$10,000,000, which remains subject to completion and the approval of the TSX. The net proceeds are expected to be used to fund payments for previously announced acquisitions and related transaction costs, planned debt repayments, general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Custom Health will be holding a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 11:00 am EST (9:00 am PCT). The call will be hosted by Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Nalewany, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM PCT

Webcast link: https://bit.ly/CHLT-Q3

Toll-Free North America: (+1) 800 717 1738

Toronto Local and International Toll: (+1) 289 514 5100

When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the "Custom Health Holdings Inc. Conference Call."

Selected Financial Information

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended



Change

(US $s '000s)

September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025



%

Revenue

14,400



4,498



220%

Cost of sales

(9,486 )

(2,307 )

311%

Gross profit

4,914



2,192



124%















Operating expenses

(8,482 )

(6,238 )

36%

Amortization and depreciation

(1,047 )

(940 )

11%

Stock based compensation

(2,051 )

(1,266 )

62%

Operating loss

(6,666 )

(6,252 )

7%















Finance costs

(2,857 )

(1,373 )

108%

Derivative fair value changes

298



1,345



-78%

Other income (expenses)

(2,502 )

(1 )

n/m

Net loss

(11,727 )

(6,282 )

87%















Net (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.40 )

13%

Shares Issued and Outstanding

26,147



15,765



66%



(1)Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Normalized EBITDA used in this document are non-GAAP financial measures or non-GAAP ratios and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. These measures may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.ca, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

The following table reconciles EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025:

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Three months ended

(US $s '000s)

September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025

Sales

14,400



4,498











Net loss

(11,727 )

(6,282 )









Add back/(deduct):







Amortization and depreciation

1,047



940

Stock based compensation

2,051



1,266

Financing expenses

2,857



1,373

Derivative fair value Changes

(298 )

(1,345 ) Loss on Modification of Debt

2,360



-

M&A and Offering Expenses

351



285











Adjusted EBITDA

(3,359 )

(3,763 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin

-23.3%



-83.6%



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Holdings Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by its proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Custom Health. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, without limitation, information regarding: future financial or operating results, including improvements to gross margin, operating leverage and operational efficiency; the integration of InnovativeRx and Spencer, including bringing device costs in-house; future results associated with the InnovativeRx, Spencer and Evergreen acquisitions, including any business, operational or financial synergies or results that may be derived by the Company therefrom; the anticipated terms, timing and completion of the proposed acquisition of Evergreen; the completion and anticipated gross proceeds of the concurrent private placement; the anticipated use of net proceeds from the public offering and concurrent private placement; the Company's ability to offer securities under the base shelf prospectus; the availability of funds from the Company's strategic financing agreements; planned debt repayments and the strengthening of the Company's balance sheet; the expansion of the Company's chronic pain program, including its program with BKC Pain Specialists; and future business plans.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Custom Health's management estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Custom Health believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are, without limitation, the following: results from business operations not matching management expectations; risks related to operating in a regulated environment; competition; inability to realize operational synergies or results as expected from acquisitions or other business transactions, including the InnovativeRx and Spencer acquisitions and the proposed Evergreen transaction; risks related to the integration of InnovativeRx and Spencer, including the transition of device costs in-house; the risk that the proposed acquisition of Evergreen may not be completed on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the conditions precedent to the Evergreen acquisition may not be satisfied as expected; the risk that the concurrent private placement may not be completed on the terms proposed, in the amount anticipated, or at all; the risk that the net proceeds of the public offering and concurrent private placement may be reallocated or used other than as described; the risk that early program results, including those with BKC Pain Specialists, may not be indicative of future results; risks associated with being a newly listed issuer including diversion of management time and attention and additional costs associated with being a public company; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, including its ability to complete planned debt repayments; risks relating to the Company's ability to access capital on acceptable terms or at all, including under the base shelf prospectus; risks associated with business relationships and partnerships; supply chain risks; operations in multiple markets; exchange rate fluctuations; valuation of intangible assets; risks relating to litigation and administrative proceedings including tax disputes, intellectual property disputes and other potential proceedings; interests of significant shareholders; health and safety risks including with respect to the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; reliance on key personnel, including the integration of newly appointed members of the senior leadership team; ability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel; internal controls; counterparty and concentration risks; the ability of Custom Health to meet its obligations under its material agreements; business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's base shelf prospectus dated November 5, 2026, the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 11, 2026, and the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Custom Health and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Custom Health has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Custom Health does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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