SEMICON Europe 2026: International Suppliers to the Semiconductor Industry Strengthen Saxony as a Business Hub

DRESDEN, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments by global players in Saxony's semiconductor industry are increasingly having an impact beyond chip manufacturing. International manufacturers of materials, equipment, and technologies, as well as specialized service providers, are establishing and expanding their presence in the Free State of Saxony. This is not only increasing manufacturing capacity in the region but also strengthening the industrial ecosystem along the entire semiconductor value chain. At the same time, more and more international companies are choosing Saxony as a base for establishing their European business operations. Capitalizing on this positive trend and the location's advantages, the Saxony Trade & Invest Corp. (WFS), together with over 60 companies and institutions from the microelectronics cluster, promoted the region at SEMICON Europe, which took place last week in Munich.

"We are pleased that the projected growth of the 'Silicon Saxony' semiconductor cluster is increasingly translating into actual business establishments and investment decisions. Companies are particularly impressed by the region's unique ecosystem, its proximity to European customers, and the potential of the European market. The establishment of a branch by the U.S.-based specialty materials supplier Shin-Etsu MicroSi, which was announced at the trade show, as well as that of the internationally active automation specialist MFSG, headquartered in Singapore, exemplify this momentum. Both new locations specifically strengthen the cluster's technological depth and also reflect the increasing international interconnectedness of the semiconductor value chain. Particularly in light of the growing manufacturing capacities in Saxony, the presence of high-performing materials suppliers is increasingly becoming a key location factor. Short distances to semiconductor manufacturers and technology partners facilitate technical coordination, on-site customer support, and joint development efforts. "It is also encouraging that the agreed-upon collaboration with Arizona can already be substantiated with a concrete project," says WFS Managing Director Thomas Horn.

Fruitful cooperation between Saxony and Arizona

At SEMICON West, the leading U.S. industry trade show held in San Francisco in mid-October, WFS and the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) agreed to more closely connect companies and institutions from both semiconductor regions and to further expand their collaboration. WFS has supported Shin-Etsu MicroSi from Phoenix, Arizona, from the very beginning, assisting with the search for a location and serving as a point of contact for practical start-up matters.

Attractive career prospects for specialists

"The new German subsidiary represents an important milestone in Shin-Etsu MicroSi's international growth strategy. With our presence in Germany, we are bringing our technological expertise and global capabilities closer to our European customers and creating a local platform for on-site support. With its strong industrial base, a highly developed semiconductor ecosystem, and its central location in Europe, the German semiconductor cluster 'Silicon Saxony' offers an ideal platform for the company's continued growth. "With the wide range of investments in modern semiconductor manufacturing in the region, there are attractive prospects for suppliers of specialized materials, such as Shin-Etsu MicroSi," explains Randy Isaacson, President of Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc.

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