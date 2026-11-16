Urges Stockholders to Vote FOR Mona Zhang and WITHHOLD on Elliot Han on the GOLD Universal Proxy Card

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Goldenwise Capital Group Limited, together with GoldenFuture Capital Investment Ltd and Richard (Huakun) Ding (collectively, the "Ding Group" or "Goldenwise Group"), today released an investor presentation entitled "PHUN Stockholders, Your Vote Is Important."

The Ding Group is the largest stockholder of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) ("Phunware" or the "Company"), owning approximately 9.2% of the outstanding shares as of November 2nd 2026. The presentation sets out why stockholders should elect Mona Zhang, CFA, to the one Class II seat up for election at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

The presentation and other materials are available at www.SaratogaProxy.com/PHUN.

Highlights of the Presentation

Phunware is worth less than half the cash it holds, and the cash is shrinking. At June 30, 2026, Phunware held $87.1 million of cash net of all liabilities, about $4.21 a share, against a $1.79 share price on November 4. In the first half of 2026, operations used $8.5 million, about $0.82 a share a year at that pace.

Stockholders have suffered. In the year before our Schedule 13D, Phunware's stock fell 39% while the Russell 2000 rose 21%. By the Company's own count, $100 invested at the end of 2022 was worth $4.79 three years later.

The "2.0" strategy is promises without proof. The CEO's own agreement called for a Board-approved operating plan by mid-August. None has been disclosed. Nor has any budget, spending cap, revenue target or 2.0 revenue.

Oversight has failed to fix known problems. A material weakness in internal controls has gone unremediated since 2023, under an Audit Committee chaired by Mr. Elliot Han. The Company has had no CFO since November 2024.

The Board is not aligned with stockholders. No current director has ever bought a Phunware share. On the day we notified the Company of our nomination (August 21, 2026), each director received a fully vested $150,000 stock award.

The Board picked every director. Now stockholders can pick one. Mr. Han was appointed by the Board in January 2024 and has never been elected by stockholders.

One Seat, One Independent Voice

Ms. Zhang is a CFA charterholder with more than 15 years in global capital markets, investment management and corporate governance. She was a Portfolio Manager at Mackenzie Investments, founded Trunity Partners, and served as a director of Moberg Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm). She has no ties to Phunware, its management or its directors. Subject to applicable law and policy, she intends to buy $25,000 of Phunware shares with personal funds in the open market during her first 12 months of Board service.

The Ding Group is asking for one of three seats, not control. If elected, Ms. Zhang would focus on three priorities:

putting 2.0 to the test with a budget, a spending cap and dated milestones;

protecting the cash, with no stock sales below cash value and an independent review of any acquisition; and

fixing oversight with a dated, Board-monitored plan to remediate the material weakness.

Your Vote Is Important. Why?

The election can go forward only if holders of at least one-third of Phunware's outstanding shares are present or represented by proxy. Every valid GOLD card you return counts toward that quorum, and toward electing Ms. Zhang. Please vote FOR Mona Zhang and WITHHOLD on Elliot Han on the GOLD universal proxy card today, by internet, phone or mail. If you have already voted on the Company's white card, you can change your vote by voting the GOLD card; only your latest-dated proxy counts.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually on December 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Most shareholders can already vote online. Please check your email for the GOLD proxy card notification and follow the instructions to cast your vote.

If you have questions or need help voting, please contact Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC: toll-free (888) 368-0379; banks and brokers (212) 257-1311; info@saratogaproxy.com.

About Goldenwise Capital Group

Goldenwise Capital Group is a Hong Kong-based, SFC-licensed asset manager. It invests in global markets with a long-term, owner's mindset.

Important Information

Goldenwise Capital Group Limited, GoldenFuture Capital Investment Ltd, Richard (Huakun) Ding and Mona (Xuan) Zhang have filed a definitive proxy statement and GOLD universal proxy card with the SEC to solicit proxies for the election of Ms. Zhang at Phunware's 2026 Annual Meeting. STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE SOLICITATION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING ABOUT THE PARTICIPANTS AND THEIR INTERESTS. They are available free at www.sec.gov or from Saratoga Proxy Consulting at the contact details above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324415