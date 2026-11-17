Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Montfort Capital Corp. (TSXV: MONT) ("Montfort" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"The year end financial results illustrate the impact of Montfort's restructuring initiatives, with overhead expenses declining by 54% and overall net income turning positive," said Ken Thomson, CEO of Montfort. "Amidst the restructuring, we were able to grow the lending portfolios of our continuing lines of business, Langhaus Financial and Nuvo Financial, by approximately $50 million or 30% in 2025, to a total of $213.7 million of loans receivable at year end. We would like to thank our team members for their hard work and our financial partners for their support in achieving the results of our turnaround and the growth in our loan portfolios."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended December 31, 2025 the Company reports the following highlights:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12878/324420_1bc36503f41f9baf_001full.jpg

Loans receivable as at December 31, 2025, net of allowance, increased compared to the balance at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by loan growth in Langhaus.

Total revenue decreased by $0.2 million or 6% compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting decreases in the prime lending rate.

Total expenses decreased by $3.3 million or 37% compared to the prior year, due to a reduction in staffing costs and professional fees and a $0.7 million impairment of equity investments incurred in the prior year.

Net and comprehensive income was $1.9 million, compared to a net loss of $23.7 million in the prior year.

The net loss from continuing operations was $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in the prior year, mainly reflecting the savings in operating expenses.

The net loss from discontinued operations improved by $22.5 million or 124% to a net income of $4.4 million compared to the prior year, driven by the gain on disposal of Brightpath of $8.7 million and gain on disposal of Pivot of $1.9 million.

This news release is qualified in its entirety by the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the associated Management's Discussion & Analysis, which can be downloaded from the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort builds and manages private credit portfolios that have focused investing strategies for the institutional and accredited investors markets. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

The Company originates, underwrites and manages secured loans through the following operating divisions:

Continuing Operations

Langhaus provides insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs in Canada. Langhaus' loans are collateralized by the assignment of the borrower's whole life insurance policy, personal and/or corporate guarantees and, in some cases, other tangible collateral.

Nuvo partners with Canadian alternative asset managers and ultra high-net-worth individuals to provide revolving net asset value based loans (ie. 'NAV loans').

Discontinued Operations

The TIMIA business unit was sold on November 1, 2024 and its operating results are included in discontinued operations. TIMIA originated, underwrote and serviced private-market loans in the technology space. TIMIA offered revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business recurring revenue software businesses in North America.

The Brightpath business was sold on April 2, 2025. Brightpath is a registered mortgage brokerage and mortgage administrator, administering a portfolio of mortgages secured by residential properties. As at December 31, 2024, the assets and liabilities of Brightpath were classified as held for sale and the operating results are included under discontinued operations up to the date of sale.

The Pivot business was sold on November 4, 2025. Pivot specializes in asset-based lending targeting SME borrowers in Canada. Sources of revenue include net interest income from loans receivable, origination fees and amendment fees. In addition, Pivot earns loan servicing fees and performance fee income for loan management services performed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324420