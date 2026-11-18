Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Montfort Capital Corp. (TSXV: MONT) ("Montfort" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"The first and second quarter results continue to illustrate the trajectory of our financial performance, driven by growth in the loan portfolios of Langhaus and Nuvo and ongoing careful management of expenses," said Ken Thomson, CEO of Montfort. "We are now generating consistent positive cash flow from operations that is sufficient to support our substantially reduced overhead and reinvest in our lending portfolios. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our operating team, board of directors and financial partners whose effort and commitment has been fundamental to achieving these significantly improved results."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 the Company reports the following highlights:





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Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased by $0.5 million or 75% compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting a $1.0 million increase in interest income on a larger loan portfolio, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in interest and financing expenses.

Total expenses decreased by $0.2 million or 16% compared to the prior year, mainly due to lower administrative, management and directors' fees ($0.1 million) and amortization ($0.1 million), partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in accounting and legal fees.

Net and comprehensive income was $0.1 million, compared to net income of $5.6 million in the prior year, which included income from discontinued operations.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.1 million, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the prior year, an improvement of $0.7 million reflecting higher revenue and reduced operating expenses.

There were no discontinued operations in the current period. Income from discontinued operations of $6.1 million in the prior year included the gain on disposal of Brightpath of $8.7 million (sold April 2, 2025).

Six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased by $1.1 million or 101% compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting a $1.8 million increase in interest income from loan growth in Langhaus and Nuvo, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest and financing expenses.

Total expenses decreased by $0.9 million or 32% compared to the prior year, primarily due to reductions in administrative, management and directors' fees ($0.3 million), amortization ($0.2 million), bad debts ($0.2 million) and share-based payments ($0.1 million).

Net and comprehensive income was $0.1 million, compared to net income of $0.6 million in the prior year, which included income from discontinued operations.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the prior year, an improvement of $1.8 million reflecting higher revenue and reduced operating expenses.

There were no discontinued operations in the current period. Income from discontinued operations of $2.4 million in the prior year included the gain on disposal of Brightpath of $8.7 million, partially offset by operating losses of Brightpath and Pivot, including expected credit losses of $5.7 million.

Loans receivable as at June 30, 2026, net of allowance, increased by $27.6 million or 13% compared to the balance at December 31, 2025, driven by loan growth in Langhaus ($18.2 million) and Nuvo ($9.4 million). Advances of $58.3 million were partially offset by settlements of $30.6 million.

This news release is qualified in its entirety by the Company's financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and the associated Management's Discussion & Analysis, which can be downloaded from the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort builds and manages private credit portfolios that have focused investing strategies for the institutional and accredited investors markets. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

The Company originates, underwrites and manages secured loans through the following operating divisions:

Continuing Operations

Langhaus provides insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs in Canada. Langhaus' loans are collateralized by the assignment of the borrower's whole life insurance policy, personal and/or corporate guarantees and, in some cases, other tangible collateral.

Nuvo partners with Canadian alternative asset managers and ultra high-net-worth individuals to provide revolving net asset value based loans (ie. 'NAV loans').

Discontinued Operations

The Brightpath business was sold on April 2, 2025. Brightpath is a registered mortgage brokerage and mortgage administrator, administering a portfolio of mortgages secured by residential properties. As at December 31, 2024, the assets and liabilities of Brightpath were classified as held for sale and the operating results are included under discontinued operations up to the date of sale.

The Pivot business was sold on November 4, 2025. Pivot specializes in asset-based lending targeting SME borrowers in Canada. Sources of revenue include net interest income from loans receivable, origination fees and amendment fees. In addition, Pivot earns loan servicing fees and performance fee income for loan management services performed.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "designed", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's expectation that it will continue to generate consistent positive cash flow from operations; the sufficiency of that cash flow to support the Company's overhead and to fund reinvestment in its lending portfolios; the trajectory of the Company's financial performance; continued growth in the loan portfolios of Langhaus and Nuvo; and the Company's ability to maintain its reduced level of overhead and continue to manage its expenses.

This forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions including, but not limited to: the loan portfolios of Langhaus and Nuvo continuing to perform in line with recent experience, with borrowers meeting their interest and repayment obligations and no material increase in expected credit losses; loan advances continuing to exceed settlements such that the loan portfolios continue to grow; the spread between interest earned on the Company's loans and its interest and financing expenses remaining consistent with current levels; overhead and operating expenses remaining at or near their current reduced levels; stable interest rates and financing costs remaining consistent with current market conditions; no material adverse changes in general economic conditions in key markets; competitive positioning remaining stable in the Company's target markets; Montfort retaining key personnel responsible for client acquisition and relationship management; stability in the competitive landscape of the Company's businesses with no disruptive new market entrants; credit spreads in private lending markets remaining consistent with current market conditions; no significant changes in asset valuations that would impact collateral values; continued demand for private credit; maintenance of current underwriting standards and loan approval processes; no material changes in loan origination channels or referral networks; continued effectiveness of the Company's credit risk assessment methodologies; ability to maintain current loan servicing capabilities and operational efficiencies; ability to maintain relationships with key capital providers, co-lenders and financial partners; and the continued availability and renewal of the Company's credit facilities and other external financing at reasonable rates. These assumptions should be considered carefully by readers.

The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: cash flow from operations being lower than expected or insufficient to support the Company's overhead and fund reinvestment in its lending portfolios; borrower defaults, higher than expected credit losses or a decline in the value of the collateral securing the Company's loans; loan settlements exceeding advances, or lower than expected loan growth in Langhaus and Nuvo; increases in interest and financing expenses, or changes in interest rates, that reduce the spread earned on the Company's loan portfolios; the loss, non-renewal or reduced availability of the Company's credit facilities or of funding from its capital providers, co-lenders and financial partners; lower than expected revenue growth in the Company's core business segments; potential for increased competition that could compress profit margins; possibility of higher operating costs than forecasted, including the Company being unable to maintain its reduced level of overhead; risk of economic downturn affecting demand for the Company's services or the ability of borrowers to meet their obligations; unforeseen regulatory changes impacting the Company's business model and/or cost structure; risk of market saturation limiting organic growth opportunities; inability to attract or retain key talent needed for growth; technological changes that could disrupt existing business models; customer acquisition costs increasing beyond projected levels; the Company being unable to continue as a going concern due to its inability to procure additional liquidity and / or financing on reasonable terms;; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

We do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws. Based on current available information, the Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that those expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this statement, and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

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