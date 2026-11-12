Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Montfort Capital Corp. (TSXV: MONT) ("Montfort" or the "Company") , today announced that it expects to release its December 31, 2025 year end audited financial statements on November 16, 2026 and its first and second quarter 2026 unaudited financial statements on or before November 20, 2026, along with corresponding management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications for the same periods. The Company further noted that, once these filings have been completed, it will apply to the Ontario Securities Commission to revoke the failure-to-file cease trade order issued on May 6, 2026 and once revoked, for a reinstatement of trading of its common and preferred shares on the TSX-V. Montfort also expects to release its third quarter 2026 financial statements on or before the filing deadline of November 30, 2026.

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort builds and manages private credit portfolios that have focused investing strategies for the institutional and accredited investors markets. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "designed", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding: the anticipated timing of the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its interim financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2026; the Company's intention to apply to the Ontario Securities Commission for a revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order, and the timing and outcome of that application; and the reinstatement of trading of the Company's common and preferred shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions including, but not limited to: the Company's auditor completing its audit and delivering its audit report on the timeline currently anticipated; no matters arising in the audit or in the preparation of the interim filings that would delay their completion or approval by the Company's board of directors; the Company filing all outstanding continuous disclosure documents and paying all related fees; the Ontario Securities Commission granting the revocation order on a timely basis; and the TSX Venture Exchange approving the reinstatement of trading following revocation.

The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the completion of the audit or of the interim filings taking longer than expected; the identification of matters requiring additional work, adjustments or disclosure; the Ontario Securities Commission not revoking the cease trade order when expected or at all, or requiring additional filings or imposing conditions on revocation; the TSX Venture Exchange not reinstating trading when expected or at all, or imposing conditions on reinstatement; and the Company not filing its third quarter 2026 financial statements by the filing deadline. There can be no assurance that the cease trade order will be revoked or that trading in the Company's shares will be reinstated on the timeline anticipated, or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looki(ng information, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

Based on current available information, the Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that those expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this statement, and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

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