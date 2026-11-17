96,000 wafers an hour. Six lines. One tandem platform

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four years. Thousands of hours. Countless tests. And now, the moment the industry has been waiting for. NAED Energy Holding Inc. today announced the completion of the full engineering package for PV-1, a vertical in-line PECVD-V production system built for two-terminal perovskite/silicon heterojunction tandem cells (T2X). A single PV-1 line is rated at 16,000 wafers per hour; a six-line site reaches 96,000 wafers per hour.

The package runs from device physics through 14 complete machine build sets, utility hook-ups, a full bill of materials and large-format print sets, ready for scale. Wafers travel standing on edge in vertical carriers, 400 at a time, through a continuous vacuum line. Halfway through, the whole carrier is turned 180° in vacuum so both faces are coated without a single wafer being touched. No hands, from beginning to end.

The Tandem Production Breakthrough Everyone Was Waiting For

Key figures:

16,000 wafers per hour per line; 96,000 wafers per hour for a six-line site

per line; 96,000 wafers per hour for a six-line site 16,007 wph verified average across three certified 24-hour production runs, all within the TDS-001 gate

average across three certified 24-hour production runs, all within the TDS-001 gate 34.4 % modelled T2X cell efficiency; 7.48 W per half-cell at standard test conditions

modelled T2X cell efficiency; 7.48 W per half-cell at standard test conditions 788.1 MW DC per year per line and 4,728.5 MW (˜ 4.7 GW) for six lines, on a production basis

per line and 4,728.5 MW (˜ 4.7 GW) for six lines, on a production basis Wet bench plus 13 PV-1 machines per line, from wet bench to rear print

per line, from wet bench to rear print All acceptance gates passed: 24/24 tool acceptance criteria, 12/12 accelerated reliability sequences, 19/19 calibrated instruments

24/24 tool acceptance criteria, 12/12 accelerated reliability sequences, 19/19 calibrated instruments 709 part numbers in the complete bill of materials

in the complete bill of materials Five US utility applications, patent pending

The Physics: Why Tandem

A single silicon junction loses most of the energy of blue and green photons as heat. T2X stacks a wide-bandgap perovskite top cell (about 1.7 eV) on a silicon heterojunction bottom cell (about 1.1 eV). The top cell converts the high-energy light and passes the red and infrared to the silicon beneath.

In a two-terminal tandem the two subcells are connected in series: they share one current and their voltages add. The design balances the two subcells so that neither limits the current. At that balance point the modelled T2X half-cell delivers 7.48 W, a conversion efficiency of 34.4 % under standard test conditions (AM1.5G, 1,000 W/m², 25 °C).

The Finished T2X Cell





The finished T2X cell is a G12 half-cell, 210 × 105 mm, with 217.2 cm² of active area. Each face carries 68 fine contact fingers at 3.05 mm pitch and no busbars, keeping shading low and the face clear for light. The front of the cell is the perovskite top cell; the rear is the silicon heterojunction bottom cell with its transparent rear electrode and printed contact grid.

The Line: From Wafer to Tandem-Ready Cell

PV-1 carries wafers standing on edge in vertical carriers, 400 at a time, through a continuous vacuum line. Halfway through, the whole carrier is lifted and turned 180° in vacuum, so both faces are coated without a single wafer being touched (patent pending). The line runs through 14 stations:

# Station Function 1 Wet bench (Qyrion 1000) Cleans and textures the silicon wafers 2 V-Loader (VL-1) Loads wafers edge-on into twin vertical carriers 3 Load lock (LL) Takes the carriers from atmosphere into vacuum 4 Process module PM1 PECVD-V deposition, front face 5 Transfer module TM1 Moves carriers between process modules under vacuum 6 Process module PM2 PECVD-V deposition, front face 7 Carrier rotation station (CRM-ST) The 180° whole-carrier turn, in vacuum 8 Process module PM3 PECVD-V deposition, rear face 9 Transfer module TM2 Vacuum transfer 10 Process module PM4 PECVD-V deposition, rear face 11 Unload lock (UL) Returns the carriers to atmosphere 12 Unloader (UN-1) Transfers wafers to trays without contact 13 In-line PVD (ITO-1) Transparent conductive and interconnect layers 14 Rear print and cure (RP-1) Prints and cures the rear contact grid

Ten doors per line isolate the vacuum stations: two atmospheric lock doors and eight slit valves, each interlocked so that a door opens only when both sides are matched.

The Engineering Record

Every machine on the line is engineered to build level, and the whole line is documented at print level on large-format 36 × 24 in sheets. The record includes 14 machine build sets in a 130-sheet master package plus a 23-sheet wet bench set; full-line, process, assembly and parts, and utility hook-up print sets; door and slit-valve specifications; 63 rendered close-ups of every utility connection; complete facility design sets; and full-line renderings with a technical volume on the PV-1 / T2X system. The eight large-format print sets alone run to 102 sheets.

The Complete Bill of Materials

The complete parts list holds 709 part numbers across the wet bench and the 13 PV-1 machines, numbered without gaps and totalled by formula.

Total Value Part numbers 709 Hardware pieces per PV-1 line 2,807 Hardware pieces, six lines 16,842 Utility hook-up components per line 711 Vacuum doors and slit valves, six lines 60

Facility and Utilities

The PV-1 facility is designed in full, with every utility engineered and drawn from source to tool connection: power and controls, process cooling and ultrapure water with reclaim, bulk and specialty gases with monitored distribution, chemical supply and wastewater treatment, vacuum and point-of-use abatement, and process exhaust with gas detection.

Capacity and Verification

The capacity figures below are verified. Under NAED specification TDS-001, measured performance is published only after three consecutive 24-hour production runs under full automated load remain within ±3.0% of the 16,000 wph design takt, with zero catastrophic stops.

The certified runs of 10-12 November 2026 produced 1,152,500 good wafers at an average of 16,007 wph (+0.04% versus design), with a run-to-run spread of 0.18%. All three runs passed the TDS-001 gate. Annual figures are derived from this verified line rate using the model basis below.

Quantity Per line Six lines Rated throughput 16,000 wph 96,000 wph Good cells per year 119.14 million 714.8 million DC output per year, production basis 788.1 MW 4,728.5 MW DC output per year, at modelled T2X efficiency 890.1 MW 5,340.9 MW

Model basis: 85.0% overall equipment effectiveness (yield included). The production basis rates each cell at a conservative 30% efficiency on 220.5 cm² (6.6 W per cell). The second row applies the modelled 34.4% T2X efficiency on 217.2 cm² (7.48 W per cell).

Testing and Qualification

Every PV-1 tool and the T2X cell have passed NAED's acceptance gates, with each result traced to a signed evidence record. Testing is carried out across eight dedicated laboratories totalling 1,420 m².

Gate Standard Result Production stability (TDS-001) 3 consecutive 24-hour runs within ±3.0% of design takt 3/3 passed; 16,007 wph average, 0.18% spread Factory and site acceptance (FAT/SAT) 24 vacuum, mechanical and process criteria 24/24 passed Accelerated reliability, mini-modules 12 sequences to IEC 61215-2, IEC TS 62804 and ISOS protocols 12/12 passed; 95.9-99.5% power retained (limit 95.0%) Instrument calibration ISO/IEC 17025 traceability to NIST and PTB 19/19 instruments in date, 0 overdue

Acceptance highlights include a whole-chamber helium leak rate of 8.5 × 10?¹° mbar·L/s against a 1 × 10?? limit, a 41-second 180° carrier turn inside a 57-second window, and a line index of 86.5 seconds against the 90-second design. In reliability testing, mini-modules retained 96.4% of their power after 1,000 hours of damp heat at 85 °C and 85% relative humidity, and 97.0% after 200 thermal cycles.

Intellectual Property

Five US utility applications cover the PV-1 line and the T2X cell, all assigned to NAED Energy Holding Inc. and patent pending.

Application Subject US 19/853,551 Whole-carrier 180° rotation module (CRM-ST) US 19/853,651 PECVD / PVD shared-carrier system US 19/866,828 T2X tandem cell US 19/866,836 Carrier pin wafer-retention system US 19/866,838 PV-1 principal production line

About NAED Energy Holding Inc.

NAED Energy Holding Inc. engineers and builds advanced energy manufacturing systems in-house, from wet bench to finished cell. The company operates in South Florida, New York and Nevada, with an international presence in Indonesia. Learn more at NAED.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including modelled cell efficiency, cell power and annual output derived from the verified line rate. Modelled values are engineering estimates, and actual performance may differ. NAED undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Media: Malcom Longair, malcom.longair@naedcorp.com

Technical: cto.fusion@naedcorp.com, (480) 475-6916, NAED.energy

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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