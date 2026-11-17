Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - TimePlay Holdings Inc. (formerly, Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd.) ("TimePlay Holdings" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement dated as of November 13, 2026 (the "Listing Statement") on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca in connection with the proposed listing of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Listing Statement follows the Company's previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Streamsix Inc. ("Streamsix"), which closed on May 29, 2026 (the "Transaction").

The Listing Statement contains detailed disclosure regarding the Company, including its corporate structure, business, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, capitalization, directors and officers, escrowed securities and risk factors. Investors are encouraged to review the Listing Statement in its entirety.

CSE Listing

The CSE has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares under the ticker symbol "TMPL", subject to the Company satisfying all of the CSE's final listing requirements. The Company will provide a further update once the CSE confirms the date on which the Common Shares will commence trading.

Regulatory Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Listing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TimePlay Holdings Inc.

TimePlay Holdings Inc. is a global provider of shared play entertainment. Through its consumer-facing brands, TimePlay and Geeks Who Drink, TimePlay Holdings delivers thousands of interactive events each year to cruise lines, bars, restaurants and other hospitality and entertainment venues across North America, bringing people together through trivia, bingo and branded game-show experiences, including interactive versions of "Deal or No Deal", "Wheel of Fortune", "Jeopardy!" and "The Price is Right".

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected listing of the Common Shares on the CSE, the commencement of trading under the symbol "TMPL", the timing of the Company's announcement of a trading date, and the Company's business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the satisfaction of the CSE's final listing requirements on a timely basis, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws or regulations. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company does not satisfy the CSE's final listing requirements on the anticipated timeline or at all; exposure to volatility in the cruise line and hospitality sectors; reliance on licensed intellectual property; competition; local and state regulation of bar venues; the Company's indebtedness; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

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