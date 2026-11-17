The industry-disrupting brokerage Epique, fully funded a three-day, immersive leadership experience in Orlando, perfectly balancing high-level strategy, world-class education, and radical generosity.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Epique Realty, the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America named by 2026 Inc. 5000 list, has successfully concluded its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Leadership Retreat. Held November 12-14 in Orlando, Florida, the exclusive, invitation-only event brought together a record-breaking 750 Epique leaders, staff, and their families for a transformative three-day experience centered on strategy, connection, and celebration.

Defying the traditional real estate model where agents are charged exorbitant ticket fees for corporate events, Epique Realty fully subsidized the retreat for its leadership. The event kicked off with an electric Welcome Reception and Awards Ceremony at the Margaritaville Resort, followed by a deeply impactful day of learning, and culminated in an unforgettable "Day of Fun" at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"This isn't about making money from our events; it's about giving back to our leaders," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "The people who spend so much of their time pouring into others deserve to have someone pour into them, too. And I especially love that we get to include their families, because behind every great leader is a family that shares in the sacrifices. They deserve to be celebrated right alongside them."

High-Level Strategy and Inspiration The retreat's agenda was packed with powerful learning and development sessions tailored to navigate the rapidly evolving real estate landscape. A major highlight of the event was Joshua Miller taking the stage to present "The AI-Visible Agent: How to Not Be a Secret Agent in the Era of AI," providing a practical, forward-thinking masterclass on leveraging technology for discovery and market dominance.

Epique's executive team, regional leaders and board members delivered deep-dive strategic insights to an attentive audience. The event reached new heights with an inspiring address from renowned international speaker Giselle Ugarte, CEO of an executive performance and brand advisory firm based in Austin, Texas. Giselle's compelling presentation explored the most important algorithm, not Instagram's or LinkedIn's, but the human algorithm. With her strategic insight and dynamic energy, she helped Epique leaders and teams learn to build stronger brands and an even more powerful presence, online and especially in person.

"It has never just been about the number of agents, the size of the company, or how fast we grow. It's about the PEOPLE," shared Sam Rodriguez, Epique Realty Board Member and featured speaker. "It's about creating opportunities, developing leaders, changing lives, and building something bigger than ourselves. We're not here to just build another brokerage. We're here to build something special, something that makes a real difference in people's lives."

A Culture of Radical Generosity Following the strategic sessions, Epique treated over 750 attendees including leaders and their families, to a fully funded VIP experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios, reinforcing the brokerage's foundational culture of community and appreciation.

"This retreat is about equipping our leaders to build durable value for their agents and their communities," noted Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "When you put people first and genuinely empower them with the right tools and culture, they will take your vision further than you ever could alone."

"Our leadership gathering is a celebration of the dedication and passion our leaders bring to Epique every day," concluded Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "With learning, inspiration, and a bit of Disney magic, we are so incredibly proud to build on our culture of innovation and camaraderie. We are not just growing a company; we are creating a historic shift for real estate professionals."

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-celebrates-record-breaking-growth-at-3rd-annual-leadership-retreat-hostin-1252402