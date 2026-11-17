

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating almost 80 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,600-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, with heavy selling pressure again expected among the technology shares, although sinking oil prices may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the technology, semiconductor and metal stocks were mitigated by gains from the financial sector.



For the day, the index shed 31.78 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 3,602.57 after trading between 3,586.57 and 3,623.12.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and continued to trend lower throughout the day, ending near session lows.



The Dow tumbled 739.38 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 51,608.17, while the NASDAQ plunged 626.52 points or 2.49 percent to close at 24,509.76 and the S&P 500 sank 145.08 points or 1.92 percent to end at 7,416.59.



Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO, ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.



Amid the fallout, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security has released an interim final rule to address remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers, designed to close a loophole that has let Chinese companies rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.



Semiconductor stocks subsequently showed a strong move to the downside, resulting in a 5.3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, while substantial weakness was also visible among computer hardware stocks.



Crude oil prices plunged on Monday on reports that warn of excess supply in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.99 or 3.38 percent at $85.57 per barrel.



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