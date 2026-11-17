Visionary CEO recognized for democratizing elite artificial intelligence and building the proprietary ecosystem that catapulted Epique to the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / In a powerful affirmation of its revolutionary impact on the housing economy, Epique Realty is exceptionally proud to announce that its visionary CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua Miller, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter for an unprecedented third consecutive year.

Now in its eighth year, this prestigious, highly competitive award honors the most impactful and innovative technology leaders who are actively transforming the real estate ecosystem. Miller's "three-peat" recognition highlights his relentless, industry-defying drive to democratize advanced Artificial Intelligence and establish a new, tech-forward blueprint for the global real estate market.

"The 2026 Tech Trendsetters are turning today's most promising technologies into practical solutions for the housing industry," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief at HousingWire. "Their leadership is helping organizations work more efficiently, make smarter decisions, and deliver better experiences for housing professionals and consumers. We're proud to recognize the people setting a new standard for technology and innovation across housing."

This year's honorees represent organizations across mortgage lending, servicing, real estate, capital markets, and housing technology. Their work spans artificial intelligence, automation, data intelligence, digital lending, property technology, risk management, and customer experience.

These leaders are turning emerging technologies into practical solutions that deliver measurable results. Through new platforms, smarter workflows, and more connected systems, they help housing organizations operate more efficiently, make better-informed decisions, and create stronger experiences for professionals and consumers.

"This year's Tech Trendsetters represent the very best of housing innovation," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. "In a period of economic headwinds and rapid technology evolution, these leaders are turning AI, data and digital innovation into real business and consumer outcomes. Their work is making the housing industry more efficient, more connected, and better prepared for what's next, and we're proud to recognize them."

"To see Josh recognized as a Tech Trendsetter for a third consecutive year is an incredible validation of the revolution we are leading," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Josh doesn't just see the future; he builds it. His model of 'technological generosity'-the fundamental belief that our agents deserve the best AI for free-is the economic engine of our success. It is a privilege to see his singular genius recognized again on this national stage."

Miller's core achievement over the past year has been the continuous evolution of Epique's proprietary technological ecosystem, anchored by Epique OS and Savant AI. Built completely in-house, these platforms function as a 24/7 autonomous workflow engine. By fully subsidizing these enterprise-grade tools, Miller's model of radical generosity saved Epique agents an average of $90,000 annually in 2026. This profound financial relief and technological efficiency directly fueled Epique's massive momentum, catapulting the brokerage to over $7 billion in sales volume and securing its debut as the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list.

"Epique's vision is the blueprint, and it's our honor to help execute it," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Operationally, Josh's architectural work on our technology has been a gamechanger. He hasn't just provided software; he has given our agents a true 'flywheel' that automates their heavy administrative lifting and frees them to do what they do best: build relationships. This award belongs to the thousands of agents who have embraced this tech and are thriving because of it."

"I am incredibly humbled to be named a Tech Trendsetter for the third year in a row, but this is a reflection of the entire Epique family," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "We are proving that a brokerage built on technological generosity is the new standard. This award is for every agent who believed in our vision, and for our team that works tirelessly to build a smarter, faster, and more connected future for all of us."

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-ceo-josh-miller-honored-as-housingwire-2026-tech-trendsetter-award-for-hi-1252041