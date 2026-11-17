Zentek Strengthens Its Balance Sheet, Ends Second Quarter with $13.6 Million in Cash

Working capital of $11.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared with a deficit of $1.3 million at March 31, 2026

Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Zentek Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTCQX: ZTEKF) ("Zentek" or the "Company") today reported results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026, the second quarter of its 2027 fiscal year. The quarter reflects the Company's focus this year on putting its finances on a firm footing, so that it can fund the next steps for Albany and ZenGUARD from cash on hand.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

A stronger balance sheet





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Balance sheet · September 30, 2026 vs. March 31, 2026

Strengthening the balance sheet was a priority this year. At March 31, 2026, Zentek had $1.3 million in cash and a working capital deficit of $1.3 million, which limited what the Company could commit to.

The May 2026 financing, which provided the Company with approximately $16 million in net proceeds, changed that. At September 30, 2026, cash was $13.6 million and working capital was $11.3 million. Total assets were $49.4 million, up from $15.1 million, mainly from the financing and the reversal of the previous impairment of the Albany Graphite Project (discussed below). Cash used in operating activities was $3.6 million for the six months, compared with $2.4 million a year earlier.

The Company put that capital to work. Since the financing closed, Zentek has spent $1.2 million on developing and de-risking the Albany Graphite Project, including completing its preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). During the quarter, it also recruited new team members to build its commercial capability and its path to revenue.

During the period ended September 30, 2026, the Company assessed whether the impairment loss previously recognized on its Albany Graphite Project remained appropriate. In fiscal 2022, following a shift in the Company's business focus away from mining activities and toward healthcare solutions, the Company recognized an impairment charge of $19.7 million, reducing the carrying amount of the Albany Graphite Project from $26.7 million to $7.0 million. Following the Company's August 10, 2026 announcement of an updated PEA and mineral resource estimate, management concluded that the fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD") of the Albany Graphite Project was approximately $45.5 million to $58.5 million, with a midpoint of approximately $52.0 million. Immediately before the impairment reversal, the carrying amount of the Albany Graphite Project was approximately $9.1 million. Although the estimated FVLCD exceeded the carrying amount, the reversal of a previously recognized impairment loss was limited to the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of amortization, had no impairment loss been recognized. Accordingly, the reversal recognized during the three and six months ended September 30, 2026 was limited to approximately $19.7 million, resulting in a carrying amount of approximately $28.8 million at September 30, 2026.

Net income for the quarter was $17.2 million, reflecting the $19.7 million non-cash Albany Graphite Project impairment reversal. Excluding it, the loss was $2.5 million, about the same as a year earlier (see "Non-IFRS measure" below).

Operating expenses rose 7% from a year earlier, mainly from higher professional fees, most of which were one-time costs, consulting fees, share-based compensation and listing fees, partly offset by salaries and benefits, which fell to $0.5 million from $1.0 million.

CEO quote

"2026 has been a year of putting fundamentals in place, and the last quarter was critical to that work. Our science is the foundation of this company. Turning it into a strong Canadian business also takes a defined path for each asset and the balance sheet to fund the next steps. That is where our attention has been this year. We deploy capital with discipline, stay focused on what moves each asset forward and keep the balance sheet efficient, because that is how lasting value is built. We built on the science and the assets this company has assembled over many years, and focused on the work that turns them into businesses: a completed preliminary economic assessment for Albany, ZenGUARD filters now selling in Canada and the United States, mask production under our own control, and $13.6 million in cash.

From here, our work is to keep reducing risk and building value, one documented step at a time: filling orders, showing our purification results hold at larger scale, and getting independent test results on our newer materials. We are in this for the mission. That means creating lasting value for our shareholders, for Constance Lake First Nation, our partner at Albany, for our team members, and for Canada. "

Mohammed Jiwan, CEO, Zentek Ltd.

About Zentek

Zentek is an intellectual property development and commercialization company in advanced materials. It is focused on three platforms: specialty materials, including the ZenGUARD coating for filters and personal protective equipment; the Albany Graphite Project; and aptamer-based technologies held through its subsidiary, Triera Biosciences Ltd.

The Albany Graphite Project in Northern Ontario is 100% owned by Zentek through Albany Graphite Corp. It hosts igneous-hosted, fluid-derived natural graphite in a gabbro intrusion and breccia pipe vent system.

Non-IFRS measure

"Loss excluding impairment reversal" is net income (loss) less the impairment reversal of exploration and evaluation assets. It has no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of other issuers. Management uses it to show results from operations without a non-cash, non-recurring item. Reconciliation for the three months ended September 30, 2026: net income of $17,200,847 less the impairment reversal of $19,671,935 equals a loss of $2,471,088. For the six months: net income of $15,157,172 less $19,671,935 equals a loss of $4,514,763. No reversal was recorded in the comparative periods. "Working capital" also has no standardized meaning under IFRS and is calculated as current assets less current liabilities.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about filling and growing ZenGUARD orders, the results and timing of purification, the use of proceeds, and the Albany Graphite Project and its PEA. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2026. Bench-scale and preclinical results are not necessarily indicative of results at larger scale or in clinical use. Zentek does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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