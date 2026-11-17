Interim Co-CEO Lays Out Strategy Across Recent Investments Focused on the Synergies in the Company's Emerging Healthcare Ecosystem

Ongoing turnaround focused on financial discipline, strategic investments and proof-of-concept revenue generation prior to driving for scale in 2027

Unique roadmap to consolidate future of U.S. healthcare intellectual property provides once-in-a-generation opportunity for consumers to fight back

A recent Menlo Ventures report notes that healthcare is AI's biggest vertical market with spend growing 2.5x to $3.7B, more than double the next largest vertical (legal)

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / This release is being updated to remove a word from the first line of the original subhead.

DataMeds AI, Inc. ("DataMeds SI," "DataMEDS" or ("DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today provided a fourth quarter 2026 corporate outlook from its Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong:

"The reality is healthcare in America is broken. To fix it, the focus must go back towards helping the patient, insured or uninsured, who ends up subsidizing the costs. Our business model is rooted in cutting out the middleman so that the payor not only pays a fair price, but more importantly receives beneficial health outcomes as a result. DataMEDS' objective is to narrow the arbitrage between what you are paying for and what you are getting.

To accomplish this daunting task in the face of heavily entrenched and overcompensated stakeholders, we must leverage patients' data to rein in the army of middlemen gouging the industry. Healthcare profits leverage user data to predict future outcomes. To the extent we can do that efficiently, initially in GLP-1 patient management - one of the most expensive pockets of the healthcare ecosystem - we believe we can simultaneously improve outcomes while reducing costs by improving regimen compliance, managing the process of titrating up as therapy is initiated and titrating down as the need for therapeutic intervention lessens, by seamlessly helping to improve patient behavior and providing the right support products at the right time to help manage side effects and helping physicians more efficiently monitor their patients leveraging our technology and intellectual property assets. This is exactly why a Florida-based Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) decided to work with DataMEDS around our Health Lives Here initiative to implement a formulaic process around helping their members manage their health journey. To the extent that we are successful in providing insights that prove useful and deliver better outcomes, lower costs or both, we will have proven a very scalable business model that will allow us to capture more and more institutional payors that see tremendous potential value in our approach and understand that trying to achieve this objective using competitors' platforms violates our healthcare technology intellectual property.

Our physical healthcare infrastructure, which leverages our own pharmacy, lab and telemedicine platforms together with our proprietary independent pharmacy network, allows us to view the different aspects of the healthcare journey through a common lens that creates synergistic revenue streams with each patient interaction. This reduces our reliance on achieving maximum per interaction revenue to instead focus on long-term repeat customers that view our services as a better alternative to their current treatment options, and less risky from an intellectual property litigation standpoint.

The recent acquisition of Helomics underscores our vision to improve outcomes while reducing costs. Cancer, as one of the most devastating health diagnoses a human can receive, is simultaneously one of the most profitable healthcare industries. This type of misaligned incentive structure is what we are seeking to counter through the consolidation of health data, use of artificial intelligence, and quantification of the benefit of various outcomes measurements to fortify the resilience of the artificial intelligence decision making process for the benefit of patients and payors.

To accomplish this objective for the benefit of shareholders, we must create synergies using approaches that may appear disjointed at first glance. For example, we must conduct research and development (R&D), however we must do so profitably by increasing patient flow through our healthcare delivery portals and compliantly leveraging that patient base to create new data inputs that can be used to deliver measurable benefit outputs in the future. We know that most patients are willing to allow their data to be used in a de-identified way to help improve treatment paradigms. In doing so, we expect to create new intellectual property that will add to our proprietary positioning.

As we work to complete the turnaround that began in the second quarter, we are focused on delivering value to patients, organizations that manage patients and shareholders. We would like to thank our stakeholders for their engagement as we work through this process to deliver tangible solutions for the healthcare community."

Menlo Ventures recently published a report entitled "2026: The State of AI in Healthcare" that details current artificial intelligence trends within the healthcare industry. The report notes:

Healthcare is AI's biggest vertical market; spend grew 2.5x to $3.7B , more than double the next largest vertical (legal). This domain-specific spend is 50% of healthcare organizations' AI spend, more than 2x the average enterprise.

to , more than double the next largest vertical (legal). This domain-specific spend is of healthcare organizations' AI spend, more than the average enterprise. AI for drug discovery is breaking out: Spend jumped from $30M to $700M ( 23x ) as pharma deploys AI at scale.

to ( ) as pharma deploys AI at scale. The provider market is evolving rapidly as incumbents strike back. Microsoft and Epic took 68% of new scribing dollars, while early scribes are extending into new categories.

of new scribing dollars, while early scribes are extending into new categories. AI innovation is moving closer to the patient. Clinical copilots grew 5.5x to $550M and patient engagement 4.5x to $450M , versus 1.3x for coding and billing.

to and patient engagement to , versus for coding and billing. Payers are paying for providers' AI, not their own. Payer AI spend lags (19x less vs. providers), while 43% say provider AI coding has increased their costs.

There are currently 5,724,857 common shares of DataMEDS outstanding, including 2,745,900 common shares deposited in Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) available for trading. Certain stockholders holding approximately 1,333,930 common shares have entered into lock-up agreements that preclude the sale of their shares into the market for at least ninety (90) days from today's date. There are no debt, preferred equity or warrant securities of the Company that are eligible to convert into free trading common shares as of the date of this press release. There is a total of 80,826 cash warrants outstanding, each with a fixed exercise price of $35.00 per share, that are currently eligible to be exercised into free trading common shares. Investors should refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company's capitalization and outstanding securities.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to complete its operational turnaround and achieve profitability; the Company's business strategy, including its ability to integrate its pharmacy, laboratory, telemedicine and data platforms and generate synergistic revenue; the success of the Health Lives Here initiative and the Company's GLP-1 patient management programs, including its arrangement with a health maintenance organization and its ability to demonstrate improved outcomes or lower costs and attract additional institutional payors; sales of medical food and other support products, and the Company's ability to use related patient data for research; the integration of Helomics and its ability to establish biopharmaceutical and artificial intelligence research partnerships and participate in resulting intellectual property; the size and continued growth of the Helomics biobank, and the scope of patient consents and IRB approvals governing research use of samples and data; patients' willingness to permit use of their de-identified data; compliance with healthcare, data privacy, security, FDA and FTC requirements; competition; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

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SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/updating-original-release-datameds-ai-releases-ceo-letter-1252398