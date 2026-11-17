Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan, the Board of Directors have approved an aggregate of 523,377 stock options ("Stock Options"), and 1,071,426 deferred share units ("DSUs"), to certain directors to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,594,803 common shares in the capital of the Company, effective November 12, 2026.

523,377 Stock Options were granted to directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 523,377 common shares of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 per common share and will vest one-third (1/3) on the date of the grant, two-thirds (2/3) six months from the date of the grant, and the remaining options shall fully vest one year from the date of the grant. The Stock Options expire on November 12, 2031.

1,071,426 DSUs were granted to the directors. The DSUs granted to each director are redeemable upon their retirement or replacement as a director.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Quentin Markin, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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