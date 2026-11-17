Pioneer as One, Success for All: Sungrow Connects All-Scenario Innovation with Partner Growth at GEPS 2026

HEFEI, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully hosted the Global Energy Pioneer Summit (GEPS) 2026 from November 10 to 13. Under the theme "Pioneer as One, Success for All," the event brought together more than 1,200 guests from over 80 countries, including leading installers, distributors and EPC partners worldwide, reinforcing Sungrow's commitment to powering global industries and households with clean energy.

POWER5 Strategy: Empowering Partners for Exceptional Growth

At GEPS 2026, Sungrow unveiled POWER5, a five-pillar strategic framework designed to guide the development of its global distributed energy business. Built around five pillars - Product by Scenarios, Outreach Marketing, Win-win partnership, End-to-End Service and Relationship Ecosystem - POWER5 brings together Sungrow's products, marketing resources, business support and service capabilities to create a stronger foundation for partner growth.

The global distributed energy business of Sungrow is guided by three core brand values: From Advanced Product to Friendly Experience, From Proven Reliability to Lasting Value, and From Higher Standard to Enduring Trust. "Through joint efforts with our partners, we will steadily enhance Sungrow's brand positioning, to secure higher brand premiums and greater profit potential for all partners," said Simon Liu, President of Sungrow Distribution Sales & Marketing System.

The strategy builds on Sungrow's established global presence, with 1,100 GW of cumulative installed capacity of power electronic converters and recognition by BloombergNEF (BNEF) as the world's most bankable company across the PV inverter, energy storage system (ESS), and power conversion system (PCS) sectors, ranking No. 1 in all three categories.

Simplicity, Evolved: Simplifying Clean Energy Across Residential and C&I Applications

Sungrow is placing simplicity at the center of its product strategy for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. At GEPS 2026, Leo Li, VP of PV & Storage BG and President of Sungrow Distribution Business Product System, presented the company's product philosophy, "Simplicity, Evolved," outlining four key dimensions: simple choice, simple installation, simple returns and simple safety. These principles guide Sungrow's product planning, development and design, with the aim of addressing diverse application needs while making clean energy easier to choose, install and operate.

"We go one step further, so our customers can take one step less. We engineer for simplicity, so your experience is truly effortless," said Leo Li. This philosophy extends beyond simplifying individual products to improving the entire customer experience, from solution selection and installation to energy management and long-term operation. It also underscores Sungrow's collaborative approach to product innovation, working closely with partners and users to refine solutions around real-world needs.

One Brand, Tailored to Every Scenario

Throughout the summit, Sungrow introduced a comprehensive residential portfolio designed to meet diverse household energy needs, from grid-connected homes and solar retrofits to off-grid applications. The flagship PowerHarbor delivers up to 30 kW of output and 10-120 kWh of modular capacity, integrating EnergyBridge, the industry's first mini backup solution, and the Bubbly AI assistant to simplify installation and commissioning by up to 30%. Making its global debut, Minicube series offers a plug-and-play storage upgrade for existing solar systems, with 100% usable battery capacity and extended cycle life. For areas with weak grids, extreme climates or no grid access, the Low Voltage MG&MBL Series ensures reliable power through weak-grid operation and seamless diesel generator integration.

PowerKeeper Family: Modular C&l Storage for More Possibilities

Sungrow introduced the PowerKeeper Family under the theme "Keeper Family, Shaped Around You", a comprehensive portfolio of modular C&I energy storage solutions designed to meet diverse business needs with greater flexibility, safety and efficiency. Combining the proven PowerKeeper system with the newly launched PowerKeeper Lite, the family delivers tailored solutions across a wide range of C&I scenarios, from enhanced safety and intelligent energy optimization to simplified installation and seamless O&M. With flexible configurations, advanced grid-forming capabilities and strong adaptability to complex grid conditions, the PowerKeeper Family empowers businesses to maximize energy utilization, improve profitability and unlock greater value from energy storage.

PowerStack 3.0: Unlocking C&I New Era with Scene-in-One Integration

A key highlight of the event was the global launch of Sungrow's next-generation PowerStack 3.0 C&I ESS series, marking a new era of "Scene-in-One" integration. Featuring an industry-first Multi-Scenario Dock and four dedicated modules, the solution offers flexible configurations for standalone storage, PV-plus-storage, PV-storage-charging and microgrid applications. With comprehensive upgrades in space utilization, environmental adaptability, energy efficiency and system safety, PowerStack 3.0 is also equipped with Bubbly, Sungrow's proprietary AI assistant, featuring five intelligent agents to support plant design, commissioning, energy management, operation and maintenance. By combining scenario-driven integration with AI-powered intelligence, Sungrow aims to simplify project deployment, optimize system performance and unlock greater value across diverse C&I applications.

Beyond energy storage, Sungrow also extended its focus on long-term system performance to the module level, showcasing its Smart Module Solutions. Going beyond efficiency, the solutions are designed to enhance module-level protection, optimize energy yields and safeguard long-term returns.

Beyond Service: Your Trusted Partner for Sustainable Growth

Delivering value goes beyond product innovation. Guided by "Local Speed, Global Strength," Sungrow is strengthening its global service network and digital capabilities through the upgraded iSolarCloud platform and 24/7 AI-powered multilingual support, providing partners with more responsive, accessible and efficient service throughout the product lifecycle. Beyond service delivery, Sungrow is committed to empowering installer partners through tiered benefits, comprehensive training and certification, points-based rewards, dedicated expert support.

Sungrow Power Club Officially Launched: A Brand-New Journey for Installers

As installers play an increasingly important role in the global energy transition, Sungrow has officially launched Sungrow Power Club, a global membership program designed to strengthen installer partnerships and support their long-term business growth. Bringing together business opportunities, technical support, professional training, peer networking and membership rewards, the platform supports installers throughout their business journey. Additionally, Sungrow jointly presented certification honors with EUPD Research to the outstanding installer representatives from around the world, recognizing their professional expertise and contributions to the energy transition.

Global Partnership and Growth

GEPS 2026 marks another milestone in Sungrow's commitment to advancing the global energy distribution business. Looking ahead, the company will continue to deepen its collaboration with partners worldwide, bringing more accessible, user-friendly and scenario-tailored energy solutions, with a shared vision of "Pioneer as One, Success for All."

Contact:

Luly Wang

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

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