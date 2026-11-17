A key strategic initiative combining AI-powered personalised nutrition and fitness, Premium subscriptions and a phased rollout across key markets

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD), announces a key step in its strategy to accelerate international growth: the planned launch of its SystemLS AI-powered mobile app, developed in partnership with US-based Portions Master.

The initiative combines personalised digital nutrition and fitness with a subscription-based model, supporting expansion of the Group's flagship SystemLS nutrition brand and creating an opportunity for recurring revenue and increased long-term customer value.

Expected to become available through the Apple App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks, the app will bring together personalised nutrition, meal planning, fitness guidance and progress tracking. Free access and an optional paid Premium subscription will provide customers with a choice of digital support tailored to their needs.

A phased commercial rollout across key markets is intended to expand SystemLS's reach and connect its nutrition products with ongoing digital engagement.

Accelerating the flagship SystemLS brand

The initiative advances Rapid Nutrition's strategy of building an integrated ecosystem centred on its flagship nutrition brand, SystemLS, connecting nutrition products, strategic wellness hubs and personalised digital services.

The app extends the SystemLS customer relationship beyond individual product purchases into everyday nutrition and activity routines. By combining branded nutrition with practical AI-powered tools, the Group aims to differentiate SystemLS, reach new audiences and support international market entry and expansion.

Rapid Nutrition intends to introduce the app through its existing customer relationships, SystemLS marketing channels and strategic wellness hubs. These established channels provide an audience for customer activation, product discovery and introduction to the Premium subscription offering.

AI-powered personalisation for everyday life

The planned app brings together three core capabilities:

AI nutrition tracking: photo-based food recognition to estimate calories and macronutrients, with tools to review and adjust recorded foods and portions.

photo-based food recognition to estimate calories and macronutrients, with tools to review and adjust recorded foods and portions. Personalised meal planning: recipes and meal suggestions based on available ingredients, dietary preferences and individual goals.

recipes and meal suggestions based on available ingredients, dietary preferences and individual goals. AI fitness coaching: workout guidance tailored to users' goals, experience and available equipment.



Together with progress tracking, these tools are designed to make personalised nutrition and fitness guidance easier to incorporate into everyday life.

Final launch features, subscription options and market availability will be confirmed when the app is released.

Pre-launch testing reinforces strategic direction

Pre-launch market testing of the Portions Master app in Australia generated an overwhelming download response from a modest marketing investment, reinforcing management's strategic decision to place AI-powered personalisation at the centre of the SystemLS digital offering.

The response provides an early indication of interest in convenient nutrition and fitness tools tailored to individual needs and easy to incorporate into everyday routines. The SystemLS commercial rollout will focus on translating that initial interest into sustained engagement and paid subscriptions.

Recurring revenue and long-term customer value

The app introduces a subscription-based revenue model alongside SystemLS nutrition product sales, creating an opportunity to generate recurring income and increase long-term customer value.

Free access provides an entry point, while Premium offers broader AI functionality and personalisation. By supporting customers with tools they can use every day, the offering is designed to deepen engagement, support retention and encourage repeat product purchases.

The partnership with Portions Master combines its technology platform with SystemLS's brand and customer channels, supporting digital expansion across markets.

Revenue generated for Rapid Nutrition will depend on customer adoption, conversion to paid subscriptions, retention and the commercial arrangements with Portions Master. No subscription revenue forecast is being provided at this stage.

Management comment

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition PLC, commented:

"This is a key step in our strategy to accelerate the international growth of SystemLS as our flagship nutrition brand. AI-powered personalisation allows us to extend our customer relationships into the everyday choices people make around nutrition, activity and their individual goals.

"The strong download response during pre-launch market testing reinforces our decision to pursue this direction. It gives us an encouraging foundation for introducing personalised support that is convenient and practical to use within the SystemLS experience.

"Commercially, the opportunity is to combine nutrition product sales with recurring subscription income while building deeper, longer-term customer relationships. Our wellness hubs, existing customer channels and technology partnership provide a connected foundation from which to introduce the offering across key markets."

Rapid Nutrition expects to confirm app availability, launch features, subscription options and rollout details in a subsequent announcement.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

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+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

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