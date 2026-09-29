Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Reports Record Q3 Group Revenue Averaging $1 Million per Month, Up More Than 1,000% on FY2025 Monthly Average

Third-quarter trading marks a key milestone in the execution of the Group's accelerated growth strategy and positions Rapid Nutrition for a record second half

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD), a HealthTech and wellness company focused on evidence-based nutrition and personalized wellness, is pleased to provide a Group trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2026.

Based on unaudited management information, Rapid Nutrition generated average Group revenue of approximately $1 million per month during Q3 2026. This was more than 1,000% above average monthly Group revenue in FY2025 and represents a record quarter for the Company.

The performance reflects the execution of management's accelerated growth strategy and the larger operating base established during the first half of the year. The Group is now seeing that increased scale flow through to revenue, as previously indicated to the market.

An expanded wellness platform

Rapid Nutrition's five wellness hubs provide an established presence in the Australian domestic market and direct engagement with wellness customers. Alongside the Group's existing brands, digital capabilities and distribution channels, the hubs provide a platform for the development and wider distribution of Company-owned products and practitioner-led services.

Management's priorities include strengthening operations across the Group, expanding SystemLS and other proprietary products through its available channels, and developing the practitioner services offered through its wellness hubs.

Managing Director's comment

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

"Q3 represents an important milestone for Rapid Nutrition. We deliberately established the operating foundations to support lasting and scalable growth, and we are now seeing that work flow through to Group revenue. At approximately $1 million per month, Q3 Group revenue was more than 1,000% above the FY2025 monthly average. This quarter's performance demonstrates the progress of our accelerated growth strategy and the significant increase in the scale of our business.

"We enter Q4 with a substantially larger operating base and encouraging momentum. We are confident in the opportunities ahead and remain focused on building upon this progress across our wellness hubs, proprietary products and practitioner services, with the aim of delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders."

The Company expects to provide shareholders with further updates as it continues to execute its accelerated growth strategy.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

Disclaimer

The revenue information in this announcement is based on unaudited management information for the three months ended 30 September 2026 and remains subject to finalisation. The percentage comparison is against average monthly Group revenue for FY2025. Statements regarding the remainder of H2 reflect management's current expectations and should not be interpreted as a forecast or guarantee of future revenue. Unless otherwise stated, all monetary amounts in this announcement are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD).

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.