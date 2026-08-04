Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Joins Global Conversation on the Future of AI-Driven HealthTech

Growing recognition across leading international business media highlights increasing interest in the convergence of artificial intelligence, personalized wellness and digital health.

LONDON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), today advised shareholders that its long-term HealthTech strategy continues to attract recognition from leading international business and financial media, reflecting growing global interest in the convergence of artificial intelligence, personalized wellness and digital health.

Following the Company's recent feature on Bloomberg Television, Rapid Nutrition has also been featured across additional internationally recognized media platforms, including CNBC and ESPN, contributing to the broader global discussion surrounding the future of AI-enabled healthcare, consumer wellness and preventative health.

Shareholders can view the Company's recent international media interviews and features on the Company's Investor Media Recognition page.

These features have highlighted Rapid Nutrition's strategic vision of combining evidence-based nutrition, artificial intelligence, proprietary consumer insights and vertically integrated operations to help shape the next generation of personalized wellness.

The increasing international interest reflects the broader structural transformation occurring across the global wellness sector, where advances in artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital technologies are fundamentally changing how consumers engage with health, nutrition and preventative care.

Rapid Nutrition believes its integrated HealthTech strategy positions the Company to participate in these long-term industry trends through the combination of proprietary brands, physical wellness hubs, intelligent technologies and digital consumer engagement.

The Company believes that artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly enhance how wellness businesses understand consumer behavior, identify emerging product opportunities, strengthen customer engagement and deliver increasingly personalized health solutions.

As the global wellness industry continues evolving, management believes organizations capable of combining proprietary consumer insights, intelligent analytics and direct customer relationships will be increasingly well positioned to compete in a more personalized and technology-enabled healthcare environment.

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

"It is encouraging to see our long-term strategic direction receiving recognition from respected international media organizations. We believe this reflects the growing importance of the broader themes shaping both our business and the global wellness industry.

Artificial intelligence, personalized wellness and digital health are no longer emerging concepts-they are becoming fundamental drivers of how consumers will engage with healthcare in the years ahead.

Rapid Nutrition has been deliberately positioning the business around these long-term structural trends by combining evidence-based nutrition, proprietary consumer insights, intelligent technologies and vertically integrated operations into a single Healt-Tech platform.

While this international recognition is encouraging, our focus remains firmly on disciplined execution. We look forward to continuing the execution of our long-term strategy and updating shareholders on our operational progress as the business continues to evolve."

Rapid Nutrition believes the convergence of nutrition, artificial intelligence, personalized healthcare and digital consumer engagement represents one of the most significant long-term opportunities within the global wellness industry. Through continued investment in innovation, proprietary brands and intelligent technologies, the Company remains committed to building a differentiated HealthTech platform designed to create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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