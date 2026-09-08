Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Reports 227.5% H1 Revenue Growth as Group Enters Transformational Second Half

Completion of the HealthShop+ acquisition shortly before period-end establishes a materially enlarged operating and revenue base for H2 and beyond

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a HealthTech and wellness company focused on evidence-based nutrition, personalised wellness and technology-enabled consumer engagement, is pleased to announce the publication of its unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

The interim results demonstrate measurable progress during the first half of the year, including a 227.5% increase in revenue, while the completion of the HealthShop+ acquisition shortly before period-end establishes a materially enlarged operating and revenue base for H2 and beyond.

The full interim report is available on the Company's Financial Reports page.

H1 2026 highlights

Revenue increased by approximately 227.5%, compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Gross profit increased by approximately 122.3%, compared with H1 2025.

The Group completed the strategic acquisition of five established HealthShop+ wellness hubs in its core domestic market of Australia on 18 June 2026.

The acquisition was completed shortly before period-end and therefore made only a minimal contribution to reported H1 revenue.

The acquired operations have materially expanded the Group's operating scale, customer reach, workforce and direct-to-consumer distribution capabilities.

Initial post-period trading provides management with confidence in the underlying strength of the acquired platform and positions the Group for record second-half revenue.

The acquisition was completed from existing cash resources without the issuance of additional equity.





Transition from strategic reset to operating execution

The first half of 2026 represented an important period of execution for Rapid Nutrition as the Company progressed from the strategic reset undertaken during 2025 to the establishment of a significantly enlarged operating platform.

Revenue generated principally through the Group's established brand operations increased by approximately 227.5%, while gross profit increased 122.3%, demonstrating measurable progress before the contribution from the newly acquired wellness hubs.

During the period, the Group continued to invest significantly across marketing, personnel, legal and corporate activities, together with the organizational and commercial capabilities required to complete the acquisition and support its enlarged operating platform. The statutory results reflect this deliberate investment phase.

The Board remains focused on translating the Group's enlarged revenue base into sustainable operating performance through disciplined integration, improved commercial execution, working-capital management and the progressive expansion of higher-margin owned products.

Positioned for a record second half

Initial post-period trading has reinforced management's confidence in the underlying strength of the acquired operations. Based on current trading, the Board believes Rapid Nutrition is positioned to deliver record H2 revenue and enter 2027 with a materially enlarged operating base.

The Company expects to provide shareholders with a detailed integration and trading update later in September, following completion of the initial three-month post-acquisition period.

Managing Director's comment

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

"During 2025, we undertook a deliberate strategic reset to strengthen the foundations of Rapid Nutrition. H1 2026 has been about moving decisively into execution, with revenue increasing by more than 227% before any meaningful contribution from the HealthShop+ acquisition completed shortly before period-end.

"Since completion, the wellness hubs have demonstrated consistent underlying trading, giving us confidence that the acquisition has fundamentally changed the scale and operating profile of Rapid Nutrition and positions the Group for record H2 revenue. We remain focused on disciplined integration and look forward to providing shareholders with a detailed update following the initial three-month integration period."

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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