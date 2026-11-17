South River, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - MakeBestMusic, an AI music generator at makebestmusic.com, has expanded Inspo Mode, its set of tools for reshaping audio, to seven production workflows, including blending two songs, translating a song into another language, editing a section of a track, and turning a hummed melody into a full song. The update comes as the MakeBestMusic Hit Track Challenge, a global contest in which creators publish songs and music videos made on the platform, passes its midpoint.





The upgraded Inspo Mode interface in MakeBestMusic provides interactive workflows for dual-track blending, multilingual song translation, and section-level lyric editing. (Graphic: MakeBestMusic)

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What Inspo Mode Now Does

Inspo Mode is available inside the Create Music Studio. According to the company, its seven workflows are:

Blend Two Songs: combines the lyrics of one track with the melody and style of a second reference track to generate a new composition.

Translate Song: translates lyrics into languages such as French or Spanish while preserving the original melody, vocal timbre, and instrumental arrangement.

Edit Lyrics: replaces specific lyric lines within a chosen section, such as a verse, while keeping the surrounding vocal delivery and backing track intact.

Edit Designated Segment: regenerates the melody of a targeted section, such as a pre-chorus or bridge, without re-rendering the whole recording.

Add Music to Video: generates background music timed to the mood and pacing of an uploaded video.

Extend Track: adds new lyrics and musical segments to the end of an existing song while keeping its style and rhythm.

Hum-to-Song Expansion: converts a recorded hum or short melody clip into a structured, full-length song.

"In earlier generative audio workflows, altering a single verse or adapting a song for another language required regenerating the entire composition from scratch," said Alex Smith, Communications Director of MakeBestMusic. "By upgrading Inspo Mode, creators can reshape specific musical elements while retaining their core arrangement. Our music production team is also preparing additional interactive features to further expand creative possibilities in upcoming releases."

MakeBestMusic also optimized its Create Music Video Studio, which lets users convert their own songs with one click into scrolling lyric videos, or render high-definition music videos with narrative scenes and character lip-sync performances.





Mid-point leaderboard data from the 2026 MakeBestMusic Hit Track Challenge shows leading entries surpassing 179,000 views on TikTok and 164,000 views on YouTube. (Graphic: MakeBestMusic)

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Hit Track Challenge Midpoint

The contest runs from October 22 through November 25, 2026 (UTC+0). Creators enter by publishing a song or music video on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or X with the hashtags MusicChallenge and MakeBestMusic, then submitting the post link on the contest page. Entries are ranked by views; Facebook and Instagram entries use likes multiplied by ten as equivalent views.

The ten top-ranked entries receive between 1,000 and 10,000 credits, between 5,000 and 50,000 diamonds, and a Lifetime Feature Membership, with rewards distributed within three business days after the contest ends. Verified participants who submit an entry video also receive 50 credits once the event concludes, one per account.

According to the company's leaderboard data as of November 9, the top ten entries across TikTok, YouTube, and X have passed 675,000 combined views, led by one track with 179,100 views on TikTok and another with 164,915 views on YouTube. The company says the contest has more than 500 active participants, many of whom have entered multiple times across platforms, and that it does not track an exact total of submissions. These figures are the company's own and have not been independently verified.

About MakeBestMusic

MakeBestMusic is an AI music creation platform for creators, musicians, and producers. According to the company, it includes tools for text-to-music generation, voice covers, stem splitting, lyrics generation, MIDI sequencing, and mastering, with support for multiple genres and multilingual vocals, and tracks can be exported with commercial licensing options. For more information, visit makebestmusic.com.

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