IBM Study: Chief AI Officers See Where AI Creates Value, but Few Control Investment Decisions

Only 18% of surveyed CAIOs have full control over AI investment decisions

Only 29% say their organizations quickly adjust decisions and resources when AI performance insights reveal opportunities to improve results

Nearly half say AI agents act across workflows, yet 75% report that governance, risk, or compliance delays AI-driven action

ARMONK, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies struggle to convert AI initiatives into measurable results at scale, a new IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value study suggests that Chief AI Officers are well positioned to see where the technology is creating value or falling short across the enterprise -- yet few control the decisions needed to act on those insights.

The global study*, based on a survey of more than 1,600 Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) and equivalent enterprise AI leaders, reveals that only 18% of respondents say they have full control over AI investment decisions.

That disconnect is reflected in how organizations redesign the business and make resource decisions. Fewer than one-third of surveyed CAIOs say AI is reshaping the business model, including what the organization sells, how it prices, or how it captures value. Just 29% of respondents say their organizations adjust decisions and resources quickly when AI performance insights identify opportunities to improve outcomes.

Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations at IBM, writes in the study's foreword: "Few leaders have a broader view of how AI is creating value across the enterprise. Yet the outcomes they [Chief AI Officers] are accountable for often depend on decisions made by others. This means successful AI leadership requires more than technical expertise or operational oversight. It requires gathering evidence, influencing decisions, and measuring success."

The study identifies a group of high-impact CAIOs whose organizations report stronger results. These leaders report that 63% of AI projects deliver measurable business outcomes, compared with 43% for all other CAIOs, and that 49% move from pilot to production, versus 33%. They also scale successful initiatives enterprise-wide in eight months, compared with 13.5 months among all other CAIOs. The findings link these stronger outcomes with differences in how the organizations manage AI autonomy and control, redesign business workflows, and make evidence-based investment decisions.

Other study findings include:

CAIOs balance greater AI autonomy with stronger control

48% of CAIOs say AI agents initiate and execute actions across workflows, yet 75% say governance, risk or compliance delays AI-driven action.

While 73% of respondents have defined where human oversight is non-negotiable, only 61% say AI decision rights are clearly defined and consistently applied.

High-impact CAIOs are nearly four times as likely to say they can quickly pause, adjust or redirect AI systems without disrupting operations.

At the same time, 96% of high-impact CAIOs say AI-generated outputs can trigger actions autonomously, compared with 40% of all other CAIOs.

Organizations are scaling AI faster than redesigning the business around it

While only 32% say AI is reshaping the business model, 35% of CAIOs say it primarily strengthens the existing model, and 26% expect it to reshape the model but have not made the necessary shifts.

71% of CAIOs believe their organizations risk falling behind competitors in AI transformation.

CAIOs rank workflows and business processes as the top priority for change.

Nearly all high-impact CAIOs say AI is embedded directly into workflows compared with 59% of all others.

High-impact CAIOs redirect investment based on AI performance

Only 31% of all CAIOs say clear thresholds for stopping AI initiatives are critical to AI success.

40% of CAIOs say decisions are discussed when performance insights reveal opportunities, but action is delayed.

By contrast, 94% of high-impact CAIOs say they use business outcomes to determine which initiatives receive additional funding and talent and which do not.

96% of high-impact CAIOs say they stop or reduce investment in initiatives that fail to deliver, even when those initiatives have senior sponsorship, compared with 46% of others.

95% of high-impact CAIOs say they reinvest AI-generated productivity gains in higher-value transformation, compared with 44% of other respondents.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/en-us/report/2026-caio

*Study Methodology

The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, surveyed 1,667 senior executives responsible for enterprise AI strategy, governance, implementation, and value realization, including Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), Chief Data and AI Officers (CDAIOs), Heads of AI, and equivalent AI leaders. The study refers to this broader group collectively as "CAIOs." Conducted from April to June 2026 across 33 geographies and 20 industries, the survey examined respondents' AI priorities, managing AI investments, and operationalizing AI. Additional analysis examined organizational behaviors associated with stronger enterprise outcomes across governance, decision rights, workflow integration, operating-model design, value management, transformation execution, and business-model innovation.

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines

global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit: www.ibm.com/ibv. To receive more insights, subscribe to the IdeaWatch newsletter: https://ibm.co/ibv-ideawatch.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Marisa Conway

IBM Corporate Communications

conwaym@us.ibm.com

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