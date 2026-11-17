Reignwood Park shines on global stage with triple win at World Golf Awards 2026

Reignwood Park claims world's and Asia's top golf real estate honours as Robinswood Golf Club is named Thailand's Best Golf Course

BANGKOK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reignwood Park has strengthened its position as a world-class golf and lifestyle destination after securing three prestigious honours at the 13th annual World Golf Awards 2026. The development was named World's Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2026 and Asia's Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2026, while Robinswood Golf Club claimed the Thailand's Best Golf Course 2026 title. The triple triumph reinforces Reignwood Park's vision of a community where championship golf, luxury living, sport, education and lifestyle experiences come together, while showcasing Thailand's potential on the international golf stage.

Ms. Woraphanit Ruayrungruang, CEO of Reignwood Group, said the international recognition reflected the group's long-term commitment to developing a world-class residential and lifestyle community. Receiving the World's Best Golf Real Estate Venue and Asia's Best Golf Real Estate Venue awards is a tremendous honour and a source of great pride for Reignwood Park. These honours reflect our vision of creating a development that goes beyond luxury residences to offer a comprehensive lifestyle experience built around quality of life, wellbeing and meaningful connections across generations. We believe that a truly exceptional living environment is one where families can live lasting memories together. This philosophy underpins our vision of Reignwood Park as a 'World-Class Community for Multi-Generational Living', bringing together world-class facilities and experiences within an integrated community designed for generations to come.

"The two international awards would further inspire the group to enhance its facilities, residential environment and lifestyle offerings while contributing to Thailand's position as a global destination for international residential living. These awards are not only a recognition of what we have achieved but also an inspiration to continue setting higher standards in the quality of our developments and the experiences we provide. We are committed to building on this success and contributing to Thailand's growing appeal as a world-class residential and lifestyle destination." Ms. Woraphanit added.

Adding to Reignwood Park's international success, Robinswood Golf Club received the Thailand's Best Golf Course 2026 award, recognising its championship-standard course conditions, high-quality facilities and personalised member services. Mr. Seehachet 'Pro It' Saifon, General Manager at Robinswood Golf Club, said the award recognised the team's dedication and would inspire further improvements to the course, facilities and member experience.

The World Golf Awards recognise excellence across the global golf industry, celebrating outstanding golf courses, resorts, destinations and golf-related developments worldwide. This year's ceremony was held from 5-7 November at Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt.

Spanning approximately 2,000 rai, Reignwood Park is an integrated development featuring the Estate, Sereno and Sonia residential collections alongside world-class sports, educational and recreational facilities. These include Robinswood Golf Club, KIS International School Reignwood Park, a sports complex with athlete development facilities, and PARK11, a lifestyle destination offering recreational spaces and family activities in a natural setting.

At the heart of the development is Robinswood Golf Club, a private championship club offering high-quality course conditions, training technology, member-focused amenities and personalised services. The club also hosts tournaments and activities that bring golfers, members and families together, supporting Reignwood Park's ambition to become an international hub for sporting and lifestyle events.

The three awards mark another significant chapter for Reignwood Park, strengthening its international recognition and its commitment to delivering exceptional facilities, experiences and community living.

About Reignwood Park

Reignwood Park is a world-class integrated residential and lifestyle development by Reignwood Group, spanning approximately 2,000 rai in Thailand. Developed under the vision of a "World-Class Community for Multi-Generational Living", it brings together luxury residences, championship golf, international education, sport, wellness, nature and lifestyle facilities for all generations. For more information, visit www.reignwoodpark.com.

About Robinswood Golf Club

Robinswood Golf Club is a private championship golf club within Reignwood Park, Thailand. Named Thailand's Best Golf Course 2026 at the World Golf Awards, the club delivers an international-standard golfing experience through championship-quality course conditions, modern facilities, advanced training technology and personalised member services. For more information, visit www.robinswoodclub.com.

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