CASI at COP31 Called for Measures to Enhance Bankability of Sustainable Projects via Capacity-building

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, the Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) and its partners held a series of capacity-building events to enhance the bankability of sustainable projects at COP31, themed Dialogue, Consensus and Action, in Antalya, Türkiye.

As country representatives reconvene for climate negotiations, many sessions focus on implementing climate commitments, including mobilizing capital to support sustainable projects such as renewable energy, clean transportation and climate resilience.

Too often, the debate starts and ends with a shortage of capital. But capital is rarely the only missing ingredient. The deeper problem is that institutions, businesses and markets expected to put that capital to work are not always equipped to do so. "There is abundant capital in the market, and the real challenge now is how to create more bankable sustainable projects and make these projects more viable," said CASI Chairman Dr Ma Jun at a workshop co-hosted with Arup.

Building on the role of affordable green technologies in improving project economics, Arup's Türkiye Group Leader Tulay Hatirnaz stressed the importance of bringing engineers, financiers and project owners together from the outset. Sustainable infrastructure challenges are interconnected, she noted, and "it's actually one problem" requiring an integrated approach.

Generali China Insurance CEO Jack Yuan urged insurers to move beyond being "pure protectors" and become "risk partners, enablers and empowerers", using forward-looking risk models and dynamic pricing to identify and quantify risks and develop solutions supporting project financing.

"The key challenge is enabling projects to be financed in a way that works commercially for the company, is bankable and delivers returns for financiers," said Sir Danny Alexander, HSBC's CEO of Infrastructure Finance and Sustainability, adding that projects must bridge policy ambitions and commercial realities, with credible data, manageable risks and viable returns.

This reveals a simple but often overlooked truth: bankable projects are not created by finance alone. They emerge when technology, commercial incentives, institutional capacity and financing work together. This message recurred across many COP31 discussions co-hosted by CASI, Arup and the UNDP.

Even the best solutions cannot travel far without capable institutions. To build stakeholders' capacity for sustainable investment, CASI is developing online courses to help banks understand the technology behind a project before assessing its risks, businesses identify viable investment opportunities and regulators create an enabling policy environment.

More about CASI:

Website: https://www.casi.net

CASI Academy: https://academy.casi.net

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