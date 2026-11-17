Global technology corporation FPT has ranked 85th among France's digital services and technology consulting companies in the KPMG France and Numeum's 2026 ranking, climbing 20 places year-on-year. The advancement follows approximately 50% revenue growth in France, reflecting the company's expanding business scale and strengthening competitive position in the market.

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The annual ranking covers 175 digital services and engineering and technology consulting companies based on their 2025 revenue generated in France. Published alongside the ranking, KPMG and Numeum's Grand Angle ESN ICT study highlights a broader industry shift, with generative and agentic AI emerging as major forces reshaping business models across the French technology services market.

FPT's growth in France has been built on long-standing relationships with major enterprises and its expanding role in their digital transformation. Since entering the market in 2008, the company has worked with industry leaders including Airbus, La Poste, SNCF, Air Liquide, CANAL+, Sagemcom and Quadient, combining deep industry expertise with capabilities in AI, cloud, data, and enterprise modernization to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

In 2026, FPT continued to deepen these relationships while expanding collaboration across strategic industries. Notably, the tech firm recently signed a new five-year agreement with Quadient, extending a partnership of nearly 20 years supported by an Offshore Development Center of 200 professionals. The agreement focuses on accelerating R&D, product development, and AI-driven innovation. FPT also entered a strategic partnership with ZEBOX, the innovation accelerator initiated by CMA CGM Group, leveraging its AI and automation expertise to develop scalable solutions for transport, logistics, and supply chain operations.

Christophe Schwanengel, CEO of FPT France, FPT Corporation, said: "AI is fundamentally reshaping tech services, shifting the model from billable hours to measurable business outcomes. Today, French enterprises need to accelerate digital innovation without letting operational complexity and costs spiral."

"By bridging our deep local expertise with Vietnam's world-class engineering scale, FPT provides French businesses with the agility to stay competitive at home and capture new growth across Southeast Asia," he added.

Drawing on its established operations in France, Vietnam, and across Southeast Asia, FPT also serves as a bridge between the French and Vietnamese business ecosystems, connecting French enterprises with technology expertise, strategic partners, and new growth opportunities in the region. In June 2026, it further strengthened these ties by hosting the second France-Vietnam Business Forum, bringing together business leaders to explore how the two countries' complementary strengths in AI, innovation, and digital talent can translate into deeper business partnerships and technology cooperation.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. For nearly four decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, it continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. The Corporation reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and an AI-augmented workforce with over 37,000 engineers.

For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

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Contacts:

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com