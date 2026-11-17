AI at work: 48% of employees worry they will be judged for not using AI enough, LSE and Protiviti research finds

Global study finds AI use has risen sharply, while productivity gains may fuel "workload creep"

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of employees globally worry they will be judged for not using artificial intelligence enough at work, more than twice the share concerned about being judged for using it, according to new research from The Inclusion Initiative at the London School of Economics and Political Science, in collaboration with global consulting firm Protiviti.

The third annual report, Beyond the Technology: Who Really Captures AI's Gains at Work, is based on a survey of 3,001 professional employees globally from March to May 2026. It found that 48% worry about being judged for not using AI enough, compared with 20% who worry about being judged for using it. The findings point to a shift in workplace expectations as AI becomes part of everyday work. 74% now use AI at work, up from 29% in 2024.

The research also found that AI users report saving an average of 19% of their working week. They reinvest 72% of that saved time in other work.

The findings raise the risk of "workload creep," as AI-created capacity is absorbed by greater output and broader responsibilities. Organisations that look beyond the technology to manage workplace expectations and direct AI-created capacity towards higher-value work, innovation, development and employee wellbeing may be better positioned to sustain its benefits.

Dr Grace Lordan, founding director of The Inclusion Initiative at LSE, said:

"AI is becoming an essential part of how we work. But expectations are rising with it. Employees feel pressure to show they are keeping pace with AI while also taking on more.

"Leaders need to be clear about where AI adds value and how the time it frees should be used. Without that direction, greater efficiency may simply raise the baseline for what employees are expected to deliver. Where those time savings go matters as much as the size of the savings."

AI helps employees work faster, but it can also expand workloads

82% of users say AI helps them complete tasks more quickly.

say AI helps them complete tasks more quickly. 70% report reduced mental effort; 63% say AI helps automate manual tasks ; and 62% say it improves the quality of their work.

report reduced mental effort; ; and say it improves the quality of their work. Of those who saved time using AI, 65% say they spend at least moderately more time on higher-value activities, while 50% report using saved hours to take on new responsibilities or projects.

Matt Duncan, managing director at Protiviti, said:

"AI is creating meaningful productivity gains, but the bigger opportunity is how organizations use the capacity it creates. Simply absorbing those gains into existing workloads leaves much of AI's potential untapped.

"Leaders should think deliberately about where that capacity can create the most value, whether that means tackling higher-value work, improving quality or giving employees greater space to solve problems and innovate. The goal shouldn't just be doing more work faster, but using AI to change what people are able to accomplish."

AI training linked to higher adoption and productivity across generations

AI-trained employees report higher adoption and greater time savings than employees without training:

AI adoption: 93% among trained employees vs. 50% among untrained employees.

With employer-provided AI tools: 96% adoption among trained employees vs. 78% among untrained employees.

Time saved: 22% of working hours among trained employees vs. 13% among employees without training.

Access to AI training remains uneven. In the past year, 66% of Gen Z employees received AI training, compared with 40% of baby boomers. The findings suggest that employers should focus not only on AI adoption, but also on giving employees across generations the skills, support and judgment to identify where AI adds value.

Greater AI use does not necessarily translate into higher perceived performance

Despite the productivity gains employees report, the research found no consistent association between perceived job performance1 and AI adoption, training, in-house access or integration into standardized workflows.

Instead, higher perceived performance remains associated with human qualities such as conscientiousness, resilience, confidence in solving problems and willingness to learn.

Notes to editors

The authors of the research are:

Hitoshi Nishimura, Research Assistant in Behavioural Science, The Inclusion Initiative, LSE.

Dr Daniel Jolles, Research Officer in Behavioural Science, The Inclusion Initiative, LSE.

Dr Grace Lordan, Founding Director of The Inclusion Initiative at LSE, Associate Professor in Behavioural Science, and author of Think Big, Take Small Steps and Build the Future you Want.

The Inclusion Initiative at LSE

The Inclusion Initiative (TII) at LSE was founded by Dr Grace Lordan to bring together a multi-disciplinary team to understand how to measure and improve inclusion and productivity within firms and at the team level.

About Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit - enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80% of Fortune 100 and nearly 80% of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

1 Perceived job performance relates to how employees believe their work is seen by their leaders.

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