Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 9 to November 13, 2026:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 09/11/2026 295,868 78.780777 23,308,710.93 XPAR 150,000 78.730151 11,809,522.65 CEUX 22,000 78.759531 1,732,709.68 TQEX 40,000 78.725845 3,149,033.80 AQEU 10/11/2026 307,248 77.792868 23,901,703.11 XPAR 150,000 77.769455 11,665,418.25 CEUX 22,000 77.768974 1,710,917.43 TQEX 35,000 77.768219 2,721,887.67 AQEU 11/11/2026 276,862 79.298383 21,954,708.91 XPAR 174,921 79.253671 13,863,131.38 CEUX 21,821 79.241230 1,729,122.88 TQEX 30,955 79.242966 2,452,966.01 AQEU 12/11/2026 335,134 80.039975 26,824,116.98 XPAR 115,000 79.845574 9,182,241.01 CEUX 18,000 79.873651 1,437,725.72 TQEX 32,000 79.870491 2,555,855.71 AQEU 13/11/2026 324,392 81.833025 26,545,978.65 XPAR 124,500 81.772302 10,180,651.60 CEUX 20,000 81.874691 1,637,493.82 TQEX 20,000 81.789809 1,635,796.18 AQEU Total 2,515,701 79.500581 199,999,692.37

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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