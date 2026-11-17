Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 9 to November 13, 2026:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
09/11/2026
295,868
78.780777
23,308,710.93
XPAR
150,000
78.730151
11,809,522.65
CEUX
22,000
78.759531
1,732,709.68
TQEX
40,000
78.725845
3,149,033.80
AQEU
10/11/2026
307,248
77.792868
23,901,703.11
XPAR
150,000
77.769455
11,665,418.25
CEUX
22,000
77.768974
1,710,917.43
TQEX
35,000
77.768219
2,721,887.67
AQEU
11/11/2026
276,862
79.298383
21,954,708.91
XPAR
174,921
79.253671
13,863,131.38
CEUX
21,821
79.241230
1,729,122.88
TQEX
30,955
79.242966
2,452,966.01
AQEU
12/11/2026
335,134
80.039975
26,824,116.98
XPAR
115,000
79.845574
9,182,241.01
CEUX
18,000
79.873651
1,437,725.72
TQEX
32,000
79.870491
2,555,855.71
AQEU
13/11/2026
324,392
81.833025
26,545,978.65
XPAR
124,500
81.772302
10,180,651.60
CEUX
20,000
81.874691
1,637,493.82
TQEX
20,000
81.789809
1,635,796.18
AQEU
Total
2,515,701
79.500581
199,999,692.37
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
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Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l mailto:presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com