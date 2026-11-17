VT Markets Integrates Global Market Insights Directly into ChatGPT and Claude

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, today announced the launch of its official plugin for ChatGPT and Claude, bringing real-time asset tracking and economic intelligence directly into conversational AI platforms.

The new integration allows traders, investors, and market observers to analyse global assets without leaving their chat interface or switching between financial dashboards.

Designed to streamline daily research, the VT Markets plugin provides comprehensive data and visual analytics across forex, commodities, global indices, and equities. Users can instantly surface price movements, highlight top gainers and losers, track market sentiment, and generate visual charts on demand.

The plugin also helps traders stay ahead of market catalysts. From central bank decisions to corporate earnings, users can immediately check upcoming schedules and prepare for potential price movements ahead of major market shifts.

Key Features of the VT Markets Plugin:

Multi-Asset Data: Access across forex, commodities, global indices, and equities.

Access across forex, commodities, global indices, and equities. Visual Charts & Market Movers: Instant display of price action charts, top gainers and losers, and broad market sentiment.

Instant display of price action charts, top gainers and losers, and broad market sentiment. Economic Calendar Integration: Live tracking for upcoming macroeconomic announcements and corporate earnings.

Live tracking for upcoming macroeconomic announcements and corporate earnings. Frictionless Q&A: Convert simple, conversational queries into structured market summaries.

With this integration, VT Markets puts comprehensive market intelligence right where daily research happens. By removing friction from financial analysis, the ChatGPT and Claude plugins equip market participants worldwide to evaluate global assets, track macro trends, and turn raw data into actionable insights instantly. Looking ahead, VT Markets plans to roll out secure account connectivity for the plugins, allowing traders to view their portfolios and prepare orders directly within the chat.

Disclaimer: VT Markets does not represent that the material provided here is accurate, current or complete, and therefore should not be relied upon as such. The information provided here is from a third party and is not to be considered as a recommendation; or an offer to buy or sell; or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument; or to participate in any particular trading strategy. We advise any readers of this content to seek their own advice. Without the approval of VT Markets, reproduction or redistribution of this information is not permitted.

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