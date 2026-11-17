Premier Parks Selects accesso to Unify Technology Across Its Portfolio

North America's second largest independent attractions operator is connecting the guest journey, from ticketing and admissions to food, beverage and retail, with AI-powered decision-making across every aspect of its business.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Parks, North America's second largest independent operator of theme parks, water parks and visitor attractions, has selected accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO) for a seven-year strategic technology partnership. The agreement connects the core systems behind Premier Parks' portfolio, from ticketing and admissions to food, beverage and retail, to improve guest experiences, streamline operations and support better-informed decisions.

Premier Parks and its leadership team have spent more than four decades acquiring, developing and transforming attractions, with a track record spanning more than 75 properties in multiple companies. Today, its portfolio includes destinations as diverse as City Museum in St. Louis, Wet'n'Wild Hawaii, Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort in Tennessee and Elitch Gardens Theme Park in Denver.

As Premier Parks advances its digital strategy, its focus is on connecting the technology behind every visit. For guests, that means a more connected day, from buying tickets and planning a visit to ordering food and drink, and shopping throughout the park. For park teams, it means faster transactions at every point of sale, simpler operations and a more complete view of performance across admissions, food and beverage, and retail.

The partnership also gives Premier Parks a foundation for using data and AI. By bringing together information that spans its entire operation, the company can better understand guest behavior, anticipate demand and make faster, better-informed decisions across its business.

The agreement includes accesso Passport for ticketing and eCommerce, accesso Freedom? for food and beverage and retail point of sale, Guest Experience for digital guest engagement, accessoPay for integrated payments and accesso Intelligence? for AI-powered decision intelligence.

"We are delighted to partner with accesso as we continue to advance our technology strategy across Premier Parks. Their comprehensive suite of solutions allows us to take a more connected approach to the entire guest journey, from ticketing and virtual queuing to food and beverage, retail and business intelligence," said Kieran Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Parks. "By bringing these capabilities together with our own technology development, we are building an integrated ecosystem that will help us operate more efficiently, make smarter business decisions and, most importantly, deliver an even better experience for our guests."

"Premier Parks has an extraordinary track record of managing and operating successful attractions and resorts. We're proud to support the next chapter of that story," said Lee Cowie, Chief Executive Officer of accesso. "What stands out about this partnership is Premier Parks' vision for connecting its business. Rather than approaching technology as a series of individual solutions, they're investing in an ecosystem that can support better guest experiences, more efficient operations and smarter decisions. That approach represents exactly where we believe the industry is heading."

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and experience management, and decision intelligence and analytics solutions for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Its technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. accesso delivers a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invests in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter ) , LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Premier Parks:

Premier Parks owns, operates and manages theme parks, water parks, accommodations and multi-use venues throughout the US and Canada. As North America's second largest independent operator of visitor attractions and experiences, Premier Parks leverages more than 250 years of combined experience to improve guest experiences and financial performance.

Premier Parks' current portfolio of fourteen diverse properties includes Wet 'n' Wild waterparks in Toronto and Hawaii; City Museum in St. Louis; Elitch Gardens Theme & Waterpark in Denver; Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort; Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach; Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland waterparks in Dallas; Magic Springs Theme & Waterpark in Hot Springs; Rapids Waterpark in West Palm Beach. In addition, Kieran Burke leases Calypso Waterpark in Ottawa, Village Vacances Valcartier in Quebec City; and LaRonde Theme Park in Montreal.

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