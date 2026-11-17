Updated Food Systems NDC Scorecard moves Brazil from "weak" to "strong" after its national climate plan introduces measures on diets, food processing and waste

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food systems account for around a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet analysis of the latest round of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) suggests that while agriculture measures are now widespread, diets, nutrition and food loss and waste are still much less frequently addressed. The Food Systems NDC Scorecard, which measures how well countries integrate food systems into their climate commitments, today published an updated assessment of Brazil's NDC.

Following the adoption of Plano Clima, Brazil's national plan for implementing its NDC, the country's rating rose from "weak" to "strong." Plano Clima introduces measures on food processing, distribution and waste, and includes actions to address dietary patterns with high environmental impact, including the dissemination of healthy eating messages from the Dietary Guidelines for the Brazilian Population.

However, measures that conflict with other sustainability goals, such as increasing the production of crops primarily for non-food uses and supporting the intensification of livestock farming, prevent Brazil from achieving the highest rating. The assessment points to Brazil's Food Systems and Climate Framework for Public Policies, which recommends encouraging a shift toward healthy, plant-based diets, as the next step.

"Brazil shows that climate policies can go beyond the farm gate and encourage shifts toward lower-impact diets. That is still rare, and it matters," said Amelia Linn, Senior Global Director, Food Systems Transformation at Mercy For Animals. "But a plan is only as strong as its delivery. As governments in Antalya focus on implementation, food systems are where they can show they mean it."

The Food Systems NDC Scorecard was developed by Mercy For Animals, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the Global Law Alliance for Animals and the Environment. Read the full assessment

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Learn more at MercyForAnimals.org.

Contact Information



Clara Nafría

clara.nafria.consultant@mercyforanimals.org