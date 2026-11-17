

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.DE) said Tuesday that it has made a comprehensive offer to pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) to settle ongoing labor disputes, including plans to hire up to 1,000 cockpit crew members by the end of 2033.



'The arbitrators have outlined a clear path towards an agreement. We are ready to take this path,' said Executive Board member Michael Niggemann.



The proposal also includes up to 150 additional captain promotions each year and follows recommendations from arbitrators Bodo Ramelow and Roland Koch, who were appointed to help the two sides reach an agreement.



As part of the offer, Lufthansa has proposed temporarily stabilizing pay, adjusting salary scales, improving productivity and changing variable compensation. It is also offering one-time payments for 2027 and 2028, with salary increases starting in 2029.



The proposal also covers occupational and transitional pension benefits, with cost-neutral changes that include more investment options for pension assets and revised pension contribution arrangements.



For pilots at Lufthansa CityLine, whose capacity has been permanently withdrawn from the airline's program, the offer provides employment opportunities, including the possibility of transferring to Lufthansa Classic.



On Xetra, Lufthansa shares gained 0.84% before closing at €8.92 on Monday.



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