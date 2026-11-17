A research team in India has proposed a novel agrivoltaic system that uses linear-diverging Fresnel optics to redistribute transmitted sunlight into shaded regions. Named Even Solar Sharing Agrivoltaics (ESS-AV), it uses diverging Fresnel optics, which are thin, transparent sheets patterned with tiny grooves that spread incoming sunlight outward. Fresnel optics use thin, lightweight lenses or sheets with precisely engineered grooves to bend and redirect incoming light. Unlike conventional lenses, they can control how sunlight is concentrated or dispersed while requiring significantly less material. ...

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