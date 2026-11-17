Havells India showcased its battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the REI Expo 2026, highlighting its energy storage solutions as part of its broader renewable energy portfolio, which also includes hybrid inverters, EV chargers, solar inverters and modules. The company established a dedicated renewables business unit in April to expand its presence across the sector. "Our primary focus is to address the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments first," said Reshu Madan, President & SBU Head, Havells. "We also plan to expand into utility-scale and agricultural applications." Havells ...

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