ClearVue Technologies has received a letter of award (LOA) for a sub-contract worth up to almost AUD 860,000 ($579.261,6) to supply its energy-generating solar cladding technology for a Singapore government-owned building in the city-state. The contract, valued at between AUD 573,000 to AUD 859,800 and awarded through an unidentified Singapore-based façade contractor, covers approximately 4,000 square metres of façade area on the building. ClearVue said it will manufacture and supply solar energy-generating laminated glass panels, finished in grey with matching aluminium edge framing, for the ...

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