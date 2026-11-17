SOWMYA Bridges Gap in Cancer Care with A Women-Centric Ecosystem

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many women, seeking care for gynaecological health concerns is not easy. Discussing pain, symptoms, or changes involving reproductive health can be deeply personal, and the discomfort of discussing these concerns or undergoing examinations for cancer can add to the vulnerability. Gynaecological and intimate cancers examinations require trust, privacy and comfort. For families, watching their own navigate such vulnerable moments can be difficult. Project SOWMYA - Specialized Oncology for Women, Mindfully with You, Always! has been created with an understanding of this very human need: privacy, comfort, and a space where a woman can speak openly, without hesitation. Built on the philosophy of 'For Women, By Women,'Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road brings an all-female-led approach to cancer care through SOWMYA, giving women the choice to be examined, counselled, and supported by women in their care journey.

Launched in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Mamatha M. S., Deputy Director of Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare Services - Govt. of Karnataka, alongside the senior leadership team: Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Group Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, Mr. Deepak Venugopalan, Regional Chief Operating Officer, South & East Region, Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni, Regional Head- Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals and Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Cluster Director, and women cancer care specialists of Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road.

SOWMYA ensures a validating experience from the very start, with women discussing their concerns and treatment options, understanding their diagnosis, and receiving care in an environment designed around privacy and dignity. The initiative also introduces Women's Cancer Screening Vouchers and the Her Health Passport - My Breast Health Journey, a personalised diary that helps document their entire detailed medical journey.

"Women's health needs to be approached with sensitivity, dignity and an understanding of the unique concerns women may have when seeking care. Initiatives such as SOWMYA can help create a more welcoming environment where women feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and seeking timely screening and treatment," said Dr. Mamatha.

SOWMYA believes women-centric care should never compromise on clinical excellence. Hence its specialised infrastructure, technology and expertise are supported by a dedicated Women -led Oncology Hub offering consultations, diagnostics, chemotherapy, robotic surgery, radiation therapy, PET-CT and digital mammography.

Dr. Monika Pansari, Consultant - Breast and Gynaecology Onco-surgery (Surgical Oncology) and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, noted, "Sometimes, the first barrier to cancer care is not the treatment itself, but the hesitation to speak about what a woman is experiencing. SOWMYA is about removing that hesitation. We want women to feel that they have a space where they can ask questions and express their concerns without judgement. With a team of all-female specialists and a comprehensive ecosystem, we aim to make patients feel seen, heard, and cared for."

With SOWMYA, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road aims to create a cancer care experience with women having access to personalised care model, supporting them at every stage of their cancer journey.

For more information: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/sowmya/

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