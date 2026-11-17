Financing will accelerate production of long-range precision munitions and expand allied sovereign manufacturing capacity.

Lakestar, a European technology investment firm and Rochefort Asset Management (Rochefort), a U.S. national security-focused investment firm licensed under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) and the Small Business Administration (SBA), today jointly announced that they have co-led an $85 million Series A financing round for defense technology company Tiberius Aerospace, Inc. (Tiberius). The investment values Tiberius at more than $1 billion on a post-money basis making it the latest defense technology unicorn.

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Tiberius Aerospace becomes a defense tech unicorn

The round attracted new investors including Dream Ventures and Aero X Ventures, alongside other institutional investors, with participation from existing investors Blacklake, Moonshots Capital and UA1. In addition to its equity investment, Rochefort provided Tiberius with a senior secured debt facility.

Led by former Silicon Valley executives and a member of the special operations community, Tiberius is bringing the speed and innovation of the technology sector to defense. The financing follows a $500 million technology collaboration contract announced on October 1 to manufacture, license and distribute Sceptre with UK technology partners. Developed from concept to contract in just 24 months, Sceptre is the world's only 155mm liquid-fueled ramjet-powered artillery round, designed to deliver precision strikes at ranges several times greater than conventional artillery using existing NATO-standard guns.

The combined financing will support expansion of Tiberius's manufacturing partner network, product certification, continued innovation and further development of its AI-powered GRAIL platform.

"Tiberius represents a rare combination: a genuinely novel military capability paired with a business model engineered for scale," said Chris Magazzeni, Partner at Lakestar commenting on the announcement. "Tiberius enables precise, cost-effective power projection while keeping our troops farther from the battlefield. The team has quietly and rapidly solved a problem that has eluded the defense industry for more than half a century."

"At Rochefort, we are co-leading Tiberius Aerospace's equity raise and are excited to invest in a company building something the battlefield has never had before," said Kyle Bass, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management. "Using AI, the founders developed a first-of-its-kind ramjet-powered artillery round that can be fired from a traditional 155mm gun and reach targets out to 140 kilometers. Tiberius is a clear example of how American innovation can produce a battlefield-winning munition."

"This financing positions Tiberius Aerospace to move from breakthrough technology to fielded capability across allied nations," said Chad Steelberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tiberius Aerospace. "The partnership with Rochefort provides the capital and the conviction to bring long-range precision fires to the forces that need them most, built by the nations that deploy them."

Extending the Reach of Allied Artillery

The war in Ukraine has exposed a critical gap between the munitions Western forces need and the capacity of their defense industries to produce them. Tiberius is addressing that challenge through longer-range precision systems and a new model for scaling production.

Sceptre extends the reach of existing 155mm artillery without requiring new launch platforms or logistics infrastructure. The UK Ministry of Defence became its first customer in 2025, while the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit supported independent verification and validation of testing.

In April 2026, Tiberius achieved the world's first in-flight ignition of a liquid-fueled ramjet projectile fired from a NATO-standard 155mm howitzer. The company subsequently signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center to further mature the system.

Defense-as-a-Service: A Capital-Light Model Built for Sovereign Production

Through its Defense-as-a-Service model, Tiberius Aerospace changes who carries the cost and risk of developing new defense capabilities. Rather than asking a single government to fund development from the outset, the company uses private capital to develop, test and validate systems before licensing them to allied nations. Tiberius Aerospace separates research and development from manufacturing, licensing its designs for in-country production by vetted suppliers in allied nations while retaining its intellectual property. The model supports allied governments' efforts to build sovereign domestic production and is designed to scale with the alliance through a distributed network of manufacturing partners.

Partner nations build against a common engineering baseline and development continues after systems are fielded, so validated improvements are shared across participating allies rather than each country paying separately to develop the same capability.

The model is enabled by GRAIL, Tiberius Aerospace's AI-powered platform connecting requirements, engineering, suppliers, compliance and manufacturing within a governed environment.

Sceptre is the first system built on this model; Tiberius Aerospace is applying the same approach to Invictus, a long-range precision missile being developed for speeds above Mach 3 and ranges of up to 200 kilometers.

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Contacts:

Alex Gee

agee@tiberius.com