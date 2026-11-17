European Technology Group (ETG), a long-term oriented European GovTech platform, welcomes Tractivity, a leading stakeholder relationship management software provider in Europe, to its family.

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Tractivity Joins European Technology Group to Strengthen Stakeholder Engagement Across Europe

The transaction marks the next stage of Tractivity's development after sustained growth. The company serves more than 100 organisations across energy, utilities, healthcare, central and local government, regulators and transport in Europe.

As part of ETG, Tractivity will build on its established brand, long-standing customer trust and clear product focus. ETG adds resources and know-how to accelerate product development and invest in AI capabilities that make stakeholder engagement more efficient. ETG's European network will support Tractivity's expansion across Europe and among enterprise-grade infrastructure clients.

Organisations delivering infrastructure, utility and public-service projects must engage stakeholders transparently and evidence it to regulators. Tractivity brings every stakeholder, engagement, issue and commitment into a single, auditable system of record, helping customers save time, reduce risk and report with confidence.

Tractivity continues to operate independently with its existing team, brand and platform. Customer contracts, hosting and support arrangements and data security commitments remain unchanged. Co-Founder Paul Rivers remains Chairman of the Board, and Mark Rutter, part of Tractivity's leadership for more than two decades, becomes CEO.

Mark Rutter, CEO of Tractivity, said: "Our customers rely on Tractivity to manage some of their most important relationships. With ETG's long-term backing, we can invest more in our product and expand across Europe, while delivering the service our customers value."

Lars Becker, CEO and Co-Founder of ETG, added: "Tractivity has built a category-defining platform that helps organisations engage transparently with communities on critical infrastructure. Its blue-chip customers, mission-critical product and outstanding management team make it an excellent fit for ETG."

Headpoint Advisors acted as lead sell-side advisor.

About Tractivity

Tractivity is a leading provider of stakeholder relationship management software for public sector and regulated organisations in Europe. Its cloud-based platform brings stakeholder data, engagement, consultations and communications into a single, secure and auditable system. Learn more at www.tractivity.co.uk.

About European Technology Group (ETG)

European Technology Group is a long-term oriented platform that acquires and scales software businesses serving the public sector and regulated industries in Europe. ETG has over 500 public sector clients serving over 15 million citizens across eight countries. Learn more at www.etg.org.

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Contacts:

European Technology Group, Press Team, info@etg.org