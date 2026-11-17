Saledock's Celerant ONE Recognised as Finalist in 2026 RTIH Innovation Awards

Unified retail platform built for independent UK retailers recognised for its approach to omnichannel retail.

KINGSTON UPON HULL, England, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerant ONE, Saledock's unified retail platform, was recognised as a finalist for Omnichannel Retail Initiative of the Year at the 2026 RTIH Innovation Awards, marking a significant milestone for a platform developed in close collaboration with independent retailers.

The recognition places Celerant ONE among the retail technology initiatives acknowledged by the Retail Technology Innovation Hub in a year that attracted a record number of entries. The 2026 awards culminated in a ceremony at The HAC in Central London on 4 November. [www.retailtechinnovationhub.com/rtih-innovation-awards-2026]

Celerant ONE was created to address a challenge independent retailers know well: running a shop, and an online store across separate systems that don't talk to each other. The platform brings point of sale, inventory, eCommerce, workshop management, customer data and supplier integrations together in one place, helping shop owners spend less time reconciling systems and more time serving customers in-store and online.

What sets the platform apart is the role retailers have played in shaping it. Saledock was founded in 2019 with a retailer-led mission, and the platform has been developed in direct collaboration with the retailers who use it every day. Their feedback on how a busy retail store really operates has helped shape Celerant ONE around the practical realities of independent retail.

The RTIH finalist recognition reflects that collaborative approach and represents an important milestone for both the Saledock team and the retailers who have contributed to the platform's development.

"Independent retailers told us what they needed, and we built it with them," said Layla Gladwin, Managing Director at Saledock. "Being recognised as an RTIH finalist is an important milestone for our team, but it also reflects the contribution of the retailers who have helped shape Celerant ONE around the realities of running a modern retail store. Their experience continues to influence how the platform evolves."

Celerant ONE marks the next stage of Saledock's platform following the company's 2025 acquisition by Celerant Technology. The combination brings together Saledock's UK retail expertise and local team with greater resources for product development and innovation, while preserving the retailer-led approach that has guided the business from the beginning.

For retailers, that means continuing to use technology, data and dedicated local support designed around their day-to-day needs, backed by a broader roadmap of tools to help independent businesses compete across physical and digital channels.

For more information about Celerant ONE, visit Saledock. To learn more about the RTIH Innovation Awards, visit Retail Technology Innovation Hub.

About Saledock

Saledock is a UK-based retail software company, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Hull, that helps retailers connect their in-store and online sales channels through one unified platform. Its retail platform, Celerant ONE, brings together point of sale, eCommerce, inventory management, customer management, loyalty and reporting, helping retailers manage their day-to-day operations from one connected system.

For more information, visit Saledock.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saledocks-celerant-one-recognised-as-finalist-in-2026-rtih-innovation-awards-302940813.html