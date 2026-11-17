Elmo Motion Control Brings Advanced Motion Technology and a Glimpse into 2027 to SPS Germany

Discover the latest Titanium and Platinum servo drives, preview future innovations, and experience four live motion control demonstrations at Hall 4, Booth 261

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global leader in advanced motion control technology, will showcase its latest innovations at SPS - Smart Production Solutions 2026, taking place November 24-26 at Nürnberg Messe in Nuremberg, Germany. Visitors to Hall 4, Booth 261 will experience Elmo's advanced Titanium and Platinum servo drive technologies, a preview of upcoming Titanium products planned for 2027, and discover how compact, high-performance motion solutions are powering the next generation of industrial automation.

Titanium and Platinum: Redefining Motion Control Performance

At SPS 2026, Elmo will present its expanding portfolio of Titanium and Platinum servo drives, engineered to deliver exceptional power density, precision, efficiency, and flexibility in increasingly compact designs.

The Titanium line, featuring advanced GaN technology, represents Elmo's next generation of miniature, high-performance and multi-axes motion control solutions. Alongside Titanium, the Platinum line, incorporating advanced SiC technology, delivers powerful and efficient motion control for demanding industrial applications.

Visitors will also get an exclusive glimpse of Elmo's future Titanium products planned for 2027, including a broad portfolio of servo drives spanning 0-900 V, highlighting the company's continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of miniaturization, performance, and advanced motion control technology.

Experience Elmo Technology in Motion - Four Live Demonstrations

Elmo's SPS booth will feature four demonstrations showcasing the performance, versatility, and integration capabilities of its motion control solutions:

XYZT stage : A four-axis motion platform powered by Elmo's Platinum Quartet servo drive, demonstrating precise, synchronized multi-axis motion.

: A four-axis motion platform powered by Elmo's Platinum Quartet servo drive, demonstrating precise, synchronized multi-axis motion. AGV interactive demo : An automated guided vehicle wheel demonstration powered by Elmo's compact servo drive technology, illustrating precise and efficient motion for mobile robotics.

: An automated guided vehicle wheel demonstration powered by Elmo's compact servo drive technology, illustrating precise and efficient motion for mobile robotics. Advanced gantry platform : A gantry system powered by Elmo motion control technology, demonstrating coordinated motion, positioning accuracy, and performance in industrial automation applications.

: A gantry system powered by Elmo motion control technology, demonstrating coordinated motion, positioning accuracy, and performance in industrial automation applications. Top linear module: A demonstration highlighting how Elmo's miniature servo drives deliver powerful, precise motion while minimizing system size and integration requirements.

Together, these demonstrations illustrate how Elmo's advanced technologies address the evolving requirements of robotics, automated machinery, precision positioning, and multi-axis motion applications.

Meet the Elmo Experts at SPS 2026

Throughout the three-day exhibition, Elmo's motion control specialists will be available to discuss application requirements, demonstrate product capabilities, and help visitors identify optimal solutions for their motion control challenges. Visitors are encouraged to schedule a personal meeting with an Elmo expert at Hall 4, Booth 261, to explore the latest technologies, discuss specific projects, and discover how Elmo can help maximize machine performance while reducing size and complexity.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Elmo team during SPS 2026, visit www.elmomc.com/media/events.

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 37 years, with millions of servo drives operating 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary, advanced, and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGVs, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com.

Copyright 2026. All brand names are the property of their respective owners and may or may not be trademarked.

Media Contact

Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control

T: +972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)

E: robertd@elmomc.com

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